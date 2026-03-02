A controversy erupted in Ratlam after a Sikh candidate was asked to remove her turban for an MPPSC exam security check. Read about the incident and the community's protest.

A new dispute concerning religious attire in examinations has been reported in Madhya Pradesh. A Sikh candidate has alleged that her religious items were removed during security checks before an entrance test.

The incident happened on Sunday in Ratlam during the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) State Eligibility Test (SET). Gurlin Kaur, an Amritdhari Sikh from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, said that officials asked her to remove her turban and took her kirpan away during the search at an exam centre on Sagod Road.

According to Kaur, female staff took her to a separate room before the exam and asked her to remove her turban for inspection. Her kirpan was also checked by security personnel and later returned to her. After the exam, she said that wearing these items is a key part of her faith and noted that she had taken several exams before without facing such an issue. She expressed discomfort over the incident.

The matter gained attention from the local Sikh community, who gathered outside the exam centre to protest. Protesters said the process was disrespectful to religious sentiments and questioned why religious turban had to be removed, as exam guidelines do not clearly require such actions.

Avtar Singh Saluja, president of Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Ratlam, said the event caused emotional stress to the candidate. He emphasized that Amritdhari Sikhs are religiously required to follow the “five Ks,” which include keeping uncut hair and wearing a kirpan. A relative of Kaur also expressed concerns over repeated conflicts involving religious identity during exams.

Following the protest, senior officials, including the local police and revenue authorities, visited the centre to assess the situation. Officials stated that the search was conducted according to examination security procedures and denied any intent to offend religious beliefs.

Centre superintendent Subhash Kumawat explained that the check was done as per the commission's instructions and suggested the issue might have been due to lack of awareness among staff. He said the turban was only briefly removed for inspection and returned immediately, adding that authorities regret any distress caused.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vivek Sonkar later said that staff had been advised to handle such situations with more sensitivity in the future.

