    BJP releases episode 2 of 'Congress Files', claims 'extortion in the name of painting and Padma promise'

    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 8:16 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released the second episode of the 'Congress Files', targetting the Grand Old Party. 

    The second episode of the Congress Files narrates the story of alleged extortion in the name of a painting and the promise of Padma Bhushan.

    Watch the Video

    In the latest video, the BJP highlighted, citing global money laundering and terror financing watchdog FATF, a 'case study' of the alleged corruption by the Gandhi family. 

    The video also cited former Yes Bank Rana Kapoor's reported statement to the Enforcement Directorate in April last year. Kapoor allegedly told the central agency that he was forced to buy an MF Husain painting from Priyanka Gandhi, and that he had allegedly threatened that Kapoor's relations with the Gandhi family will sour if he did not purchase the painting for Rs 2 crore. Kapoor had then also told the ED that late Congressman and Sonia Gandhi's close confidante Ahmed Patel had allegedly told him that he had performed a good deed by supporting the Gandhi family at an opportune time and it would be duly considered for the 'Padma Bhushan' award.

    The BJP has stepped up its onslaught on the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party had. on April 2, released the first episode of the 'Congress Files', which it claimed reminded people of the corruption that allegedly prevailed in the country during the Grand Old Party's tenure in power.

    Sunday's video was titled 'Congress means Corruption'. The BJP claimed that the Congress had looted Rs 48,2069,00,00,000 from the people of the country during its 70-year tenure in power. While claiming that the country had to bear the cost of the Congress party's corruption, the BJP listed the ways in which the looted amount could have been spent on India's progress.

    The Congress, too, had earlier come out with a 'Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun' campaign targetting the BJP that claimed how the ruling party had granted 'monopolies' to billionaire Gautam Adani's firms in various projects.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 8:44 AM IST
