Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Train Attack: Suspect escaped on bike after setting passenger on fire; Police obtain CCTV footage

    The suspect is seen in the video getting onto a bike after the train stops and crossing the street. 

    Train fire incident in Kerala: Miscreant escaped on bike after setting fire; Police obtain CCTV footage anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The Kerala police have obtained some key CCTV evidence in the tragic incident that happened on Sunday night when a man allegedly set a fellow train passenger on fire and injured eight others during the journey. The suspect is seen in the video getting onto a bike after the train stops at the station and then crossing the street. The video makes it obvious that there was another individual waiting for him with a bike. The vehicle is registered to a resident of Koorachund, Kozhikode, according to the police investigation.

    The attacker wore a red shirt and a cap, the police report said citing an eyewitness. After pouring petrol over the passengers and setting them on fire, the attacker escaped when the train stopped. Meanwhile, the assailant's bag was found on the track near Elathur railway station. A substance similar to half a bottle of petrol, leaflets, mobile phone and clothes were recovered from the bag.

    Another eyewitness told Asianet News that the criminal boarded the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express' D1 coach at about 9.30 p.m. with two petrol bottles in hand. The witness felt threatened and stepped off of the coach. When the accused tossed the bottle, some petrol spilt over his head, burning his hair. The attacker, according to the eyewitness, did not appear to target a specific individual. Every person aboard the train was exposed to the petrol.

    Meanwhile, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode. A senior police official from the district told news agency PTI that the bodies of a woman, a child and a man were recovered from the tracks late Sunday night. The three were missing from the train after the fire incident on Sunday, he added.

    The incident happened at around 9.45 pm on Sunday when the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city. When the train reached Kannur, a few passengers complained that a woman and a child were missing after the incident. Police suspect they fell off the train or attempted to deboard after seeing the fire.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away anr

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

    BJP releases episode 2 of 'Congress Files', claims 'extortion in the name of painting and Padma promise'

    BJP releases episode 2 of 'Congress Files', claims 'extortion in the name of painting and Padma promise'

    3 bodies found on railway track after train fire incident in Kerala's Kozhikode

    3 bodies found on railway track after train fire incident in Kerala's Kozhikode

    Column Ugly truth about Twitter: Social Media creating an echo chamber of negativity

    Ugly truth about Twitter: Social Media creating an echo chamber of negativity

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 20

    From the India Gate: Satyagraha misfire, Lotus pickle and more

    Recent Stories

    Parisians vote to ban rental e-scooters from French capital Here is why gcw

    Parisians vote to ban rental e-scooters from French capital; Here's why

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away anr

    Former Kerala HC judge Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passes away

    Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Is the shubh muhurat on April 3 or 4? Know rituals and puja vidhi RBA

    Mahavir Jayanti 2023: Is the shubh muhurat on April 3 or 4? Know rituals and puja vidhi

    'I will not marry a politician', Parineeti Chopra's old interview goes viral amid rumours of marriage AHA

    'I will not marry a politician', Parineeti Chopra's old interview goes viral amid rumours of marriage

    Elon Musk Twitter to give free blue verified ticks to these accounts check eligibility know details gcw

    Elon Musk’s Twitter to give free blue verified ticks to THESE accounts; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon