    Indore SHOCKER: College girl, friend shot dead inside temple, shooter kills self; love triangle suspected

    In a horrifying incident that shook the city of Indore, a college girl and her male friend were brutally shot dead inside a temple, allegedly by a youth who later turned the gun on himself.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 5, 2024, 10:37 AM IST

    In a horrifying incident that shook the city of Indore, a college girl and her male friend were brutally shot dead inside a temple, allegedly by a youth who later turned the gun on himself. The trio had been seen offering prayers together just moments before the tragic shooting occurred on Thursday afternoon.

    Identified as 26-year-old Abhishek Yadav, the shooter, targeted 22-year-old Sneha Jat and 25-year-old Deepak Jat, both students and distant relatives, according to a TOI report quoting sources. The police are currently investigating the incident, with additional commissioner Amit Singh indicating that initial evidence suggests a possible triangular love affair as the motive behind the killings.

    “Prime facie, this tragic incident looks like the fallout of a triangular love affair. A probe is on to ascertain what led to the killings,” additional commissioner Amit Singh said.

    The sequence of events leading to the tragedy began when Sneha's father dropped her off at college, where she met Deepak. Subsequently, Sneha received a call from Abhishek, who allegedly asked her to meet him at a temple. Accompanied by Deepak on a scooter, Sneha headed towards the temple, only to be confronted by Abhishek brandishing a pistol.

    Witnesses reported scenes of panic as Deepak and Sneha desperately attempted to flee from Abhishek. However, their efforts were in vain as Abhishek mercilessly shot them both in the head before turning the gun on himself. The chilling incident unfolded in broad daylight, leaving the community stunned and grieving.

    The tragedy has left many questioning the circumstances that led to such a gruesome act of violence. As authorities delve deeper into the investigation, the families of the victims are left grappling with shock and grief, struggling to comprehend the senseless loss of their loved ones.

