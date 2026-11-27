A man accused his wife and father-in-law of allegedly blackmailing him, threatening to frame him in false cases and demanding Rs 50 lakh to settle the matter in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

A man accused his wife and father-in-law of allegedly blackmailing him, threatening to frame him in false cases and demanding Rs 50 lakh to settle the matter in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. He has also alleged that his wife digitally edited a photograph of him with a female friend and circulated it on social media to defame him.

Following a complaint filed by Vakul Vijayvargiya, police have registered an FIR against his wife, Yashaswi Vijayvargiya, and her father, Sanjay. The allegations include blackmail, criminal intimidation, extortion and the circulation of an allegedly edited photograph. Police are investigating the matter.

Vakul and Yashaswi tied the knot in 2023. However, according to Vakul's complaint, their marriage ran into trouble within just two months, after which Yashaswi reportedly left for her parental home.

In his complaint, Vakul alleged that his wife's family had demanded Rs 10 lakh during the wedding. He also pointed to disagreements over demands for an iPhone and a foreign trip, claiming that these issues contributed to tensions between the couple.

As part of his complaint, Vakul submitted pre-marital conversations and messages to the police, which he claims support his allegations.

He further accused his wife of editing a photograph featuring him with a female friend and making it viral on social media. Vakul alleged that she threatened to drag him into false legal cases and demanded Rs 50 lakh to prevent the matter from escalating further.

According to police, Yashaswi had previously filed a dowry harassment complaint against Vakul at the police station. The latest FIR comes after Vakul lodged a counter-complaint against his wife and father-in-law, bringing competing allegations between the two sides under police scrutiny.

Police are examining all aspects of the case, including the alleged blackmail, demand for Rs 50 lakh, threats of false legal action and circulation of the edited photograph.

Speaking over the phone, Vakul alleged that some people misuse the legal protections available to women to implicate innocent individuals. He called on the government to take steps to address such instances.