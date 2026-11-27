A video purportedly showing five men drinking beer inside a Jaipur Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle has sparked controversy, prompting senior police officials to launch an investigation.

A video purportedly showing five men drinking beer inside a Jaipur Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle has sparked controversy, prompting senior police officials to launch an investigation. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, allegedly shows the group turning a police patrol vehicle into a party spot before stepping outside to make reels to popular Bollywood songs.

The video, reportedly recorded in September, shows the men consuming beer inside the parked PCR vehicle and casually enjoying themselves on the roadside. The incident has raised serious questions about police vehicle security and the circumstances under which the group gained access to an official patrol vehicle.

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Jaipur Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal confirmed that an FIR had been registered and an investigation was underway.

“We have registered an FIR over the incident. The investigation is underway. It appears to be an old video.”

Mittal further said that all five individuals seen in the viral footage had been identified and that disciplinary action would follow. He also raised questions about how the youths managed to access the vehicle.

“We are investigating how the youths accessed the PCR vehicle, whether it was left unattended, and the circumstances surrounding this irresponsible behaviour.”

According to reports, the PCR vehicle belonged to the SMS police station. Its driver has lodged an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section relating to criminal defamation.

As per the complaint, the incident dates back to September 13, when the driver was performing patrol duty and had accompanied the PCR team to shut down a bar. However, a large crowd at the location forced the entire team to remain occupied with the operation.

When the police personnel eventually returned, they discovered that the PCR vehicle had been broken into and its wireless communication set damaged.

The driver reportedly learnt about the five suspects after coming across a social media post on Thursday. The FIR names Bhavya Khandelwal, Ashok Chakravarthy, Gopal, Mrinal and Aman Jain as the accused.

The vehicle belongs to the Jaipur Police Commissioner's east district, making the incident a serious security and protocol concern.