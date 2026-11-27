A 19-year-old man died after his drunk brother-in-law allegedly attacked him with a stone slab over a minor delay in opening a gate, killing him on the spot in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Thursday.

A 19-year-old man died after his drunk brother-in-law allegedly attacked him with a stone slab over a minor delay in opening a gate in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district in the early hours of Thursday. The accused, identified as Anand Nigam, had reportedly returned from a wedding ceremony on his motorcycle and reached his in-laws' house around 2-3 am.

Irritated by the delay in opening the gate, he allegedly got into a heated argument with his young brother-in-law, Suraj Jatav.

However, the dispute escalated into a brutal attack when Nigam allegedly picked up a stone slab and struck Suraj on the head. The 19-year-old sustained critical head injuries and died on the spot.

Following the incident, the accused fled the scene. However, police launched a search operation and managed to arrest him after cordoning off the area.

The shocking incident took place in Prakash Nagar, Ward 4, on Aichhay Road, within the jurisdiction of Gohad police station. Nigam is reportedly a resident of Shyampura village.

Gohad police confirmed that the accused has been arrested. Following a post-mortem examination, the police handed over Suraj's body to his family members. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.