Indore Crime Branch arrested two men, a father-in-law and son-in-law from Mandsaur, with 254 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 25.4 lakh. The accused claim they turned to drug peddling to repay debt from a family member's bypass surgery.

Indore Crime Branch has arrested two men with 254 grams of MD drugs in their possession near the Super Corridor area in the city, an official said on Wednesday. The action was taken based on a tip-off that a person carrying a large quantity of MD drugs had arrived in the city to supply the contraband to someone. Acting on it, the team reached the spot and nabbed the accused.

Father-in-law, Son-in-law Duo Nabbed

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said, “Under the direction of the Chief Minister, the Commissioner of Police has been continuously instructing the Crime Branch to take action against illegal narcotics on a war footing. In this episode, acting on a tip-off received yesterday, the Crime Branch team reached the spot and apprehended the accused, identified as Sameer Khan and his father-in-law Zakir Hussain. A total of 254 grams of MD drugs, worth approximately Rs 25.4 lakh, was seized from their possession.”

Turned to Crime to Repay Debt

Upon prelimiary interrogation, it came to light that Sameer Khan, who has studied up to Class 8, is engaged in the business of purchasing and selling garlic. He also has a previous case registered against him. While Zakir Hussain, has studied up to Class 12 and operates a toast stall, the DCP said.

“During questioning, the accused told police that Sameer’s father had undergone bypass surgery, leaving the family burdened with debt. He turned to the illegal sale of narcotic substances to repay the debt. The accused had brought the contraband to Indore during the festive season, anticipating an increase in demand for drugs,” the officer said.

Further Investigation Underway

Both accused are residents of Mandsaur. They will be taken on police remand for further questioning, and efforts will be made to trace the source from which they procured the drugs. Those found involved in supplying the contraband will also be made accused in the case, and action will be taken against them, DCP Tripathi added. (ANI)