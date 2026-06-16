Farmers who gave up their land for the development of Noida International Airport were among the passengers on its first commercial flight. Before take-off, the crew honoured them with a heartfelt poem recognising their contribution to the project.

The first commercial flight departing from Noida International Airport on Monday carried a special group of passengers - farmers and their families whose land made the ambitious aviation project possible. As the airport officially entered commercial operations, the journey became a tribute to the people who sacrificed their fields to help build one of India's largest greenfield airports.

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Moments before the IndiGo flight departed for Lucknow, the crew delivered a heartfelt poetic tribute, recognising the farmers' role in transforming vast stretches of agricultural land into a world-class aviation hub.

"By turning soil into gold, he feeds the entire world. He seeks neither attention nor personal gain. Through hard work, he sows seeds and fills lives with happiness," the pilot announced in a poetic address to the passengers.

He continued, "Whenever you plough the fields, Mother Earth smiles. Through your rough and hardworking hands, the hunger of the world is satisfied."

"O provider of food, O farmer brother, we bow our heads in respect before you. For your noble service, we offer our heartfelt gratitude and thanks," he concluded.

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Nearly 170 villagers from the Jewar region were among the passengers on one of the airport's inaugural commercial flights.

Following their arrival in Lucknow, the passengers met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence. The interaction served as a moment of reflection on a project that converted more than 1,300 hectares of farmland into a major infrastructure landmark expected to reshape the region's economic future.

The departure came shortly after Noida International Airport welcomed its first commercial arrival — IndiGo flight 6E 2278 from Lucknow carrying 182 passengers, including Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chief Secretary SP Goyal, actor Gul Panag and airline officials. The aircraft received a traditional water-cannon salute, marking a milestone in the airport's operational journey.

The pilot of the inbound flight also addressed passengers, describing the occasion as a dream-come-true moment for the state and the region.

Jewar Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the airport in November 2021 before inaugurating it in March this year. Developed under a public-private partnership model, the project was initially scheduled to begin operations in September 2024.

Speaking in Lucknow, Adityanath recalled the skepticism and resistance that greeted the land acquisition process during the project's early stages. He said he had urged farmers to carefully consider the proposal, assuring them that the airport would unlock unprecedented opportunities for future generations.

"I told them that this airport would change your future. Opportunities come only once; those who recognise them become part of history," he said, adding that the farmers eventually trusted the government's assurance and the project moved forward.

In its first phase, Noida International Airport boasts an annual passenger-handling capacity of 12 million, a 3,900-metre runway capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft and advanced all-weather operational infrastructure. With multiple expansion phases already planned, the airport is expected to eventually handle 70 million passengers annually.