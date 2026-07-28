Kerala CM VD Satheesan wrote to TN CM Joseph Vijay, urging him to reconsider restrictions on transporting construction materials. He said the move could delay vital National Highway projects in Kerala, which depends on Tamil Nadu for stone aggregates.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, urging him to reconsider the restrictions imposed on the inter-state transportation of construction materials, particularly stone aggregates, saying the move could delay several strategically important National Highway projects in Keralam.

In his letter, Satheesan highlighted the longstanding relationship between the two states, describing it as one founded on "geographical proximity, cultural affinity and a long tradition of mutual cooperation." He said both governments have consistently worked together in the spirit of cooperative federalism for the welfare and economic development of their people.

Supply Disrupted by New Regulations

Referring to the Tamil Nadu government's Gazette Notification dated July 9, Satheesan said the new regulations governing the inter-state transportation of rough stones and other construction materials had significantly disrupted the supply of stone aggregates from the districts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari to Keralam.

"These districts have traditionally been the principal source of stone aggregates required for the execution of several National Highway projects in Kerala," the Chief Minister wrote, adding that Keralam has limited availability of suitable stone aggregates for large-scale infrastructure works and therefore depends heavily on supplies from neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Key Infrastructure Projects at Risk

He cautioned that the restrictions had adversely affected the supply chain, disrupted construction activities and posed a serious risk of delays in completing several nationally significant infrastructure projects.

Satheesan further noted that the National Highway projects would not only improve connectivity within Keralam but also strengthen logistics, trade and tourism across southern India. He said the projects would provide seamless connectivity to the Vizhinjam International Seaport and the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam, enhancing the region's economic competitiveness.

Kerala Urges a Balanced Solution

While acknowledging Tamil Nadu's objective of ensuring sustainable management of natural resources, Satheesan expressed confidence that a balanced solution could be found. He urged Vijay to consider granting suitable relaxations or evolving an appropriate mechanism to facilitate the uninterrupted transportation of stone aggregates meant exclusively for ongoing National Highway and other nationally important infrastructure projects in Keralam, expressing hope for a positive response and continued cooperation between the two states. (ANI)