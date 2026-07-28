Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed subsidies and flagged off 11 clean fuel vehicles under the state's Clean Mobility Transition Policy-2024, highlighting the government's commitment to a sustainable, pollution-free transport system.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday distributed capital grant and incentive subsidy cheques to six primary beneficiary vehicle owners under the Uttarakhand Clean Mobility Transition Policy-2024 at the Mukhya Sevak Sadan, Chief Minister's Camp Office. The Transport Department has also completed the subsidy approval process for five additional beneficiaries. On the occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off 11 clean fuel-based vehicles.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said that the assistance was not merely financial support but a symbol of the state government's commitment to building a clean, modern, and environmentally sustainable transport system in Uttarakhand. He said the initiative would promote clean fuel-based public transport in urban areas, reduce pollution caused by diesel-powered vehicles, and strengthen environmental conservation efforts.

Balancing Development and Environment

Dhami said the world is facing the serious challenge of climate change, making it essential to strike a balance between development and environmental protection. He emphasised that development is meaningful only when it remains in harmony with nature and ensures a safe and clean future for coming generations.

Aligning with National Green Energy Goals

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a global leader in green energy and sustainable development. He highlighted initiatives such as the country's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) campaign, the PM e-Bus Sewa scheme, and the expansion of solar and other renewable energy sources as evidence of India's commitment to environmental protection.

Protecting Uttarakhand's Ecological Heritage

Dhami said Uttarakhand, nestled in the Himalayas and revered as Devbhoomi, is the origin of life-giving rivers such as the Ganga and Yamuna. He noted that the state's rich biodiversity, forests, rivers, and mountain ecosystems are invaluable national assets. Protecting the environment and maintaining ecological balance, he said, is a shared responsibility, adding that the state government's vision is to ensure that development and environmental conservation go hand in hand.

Implementing the Clean Mobility Policy

The Chief Minister said that with this vision, the government has implemented the Uttarakhand Clean Mobility Transition Policy-2024. The policy aims to modernise public transport in urban areas, reduce pollution caused by ageing diesel vehicles, and encourage the adoption of CNG and other clean fuel-based transport systems. He expressed confidence that the policy would lay a strong foundation for a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable transport network across the state.

Expanding Clean Infrastructure

Dhami further said that the state government is continuously expanding the operation of electric buses in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Haldwani. EV charging stations are also being established across Uttarakhand to provide the necessary infrastructure for clean mobility. He added that work is progressing rapidly on ropeway projects and modern urban transport systems, which will improve traffic management, reduce congestion and pollution in hilly regions, and make transportation safer and more environmentally friendly. (ANI)