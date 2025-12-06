IndiGo flight cancellations and suspensions from Indore are causing major disruptions. Passengers are stranded, reporting missing luggage for days with no information from the airline, and demanding refunds for the ongoing chaos.

IndiGo flight cancellations continued to cause inconvenience to passengers, with most services from Indore remaining suspended. Passengers arriving from various cities said they were still waiting for their baggage. Several passengers who reached Indore after their flights were rescheduled reported that their luggage had not arrived with them. Many of them reached Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport on Friday to trace their belongings.

'No Information About My Luggage For 2 Days'

"My luggage has not arrived for 2 days and there is no information about it at all. I was given a contact number but nobody received the call when dialed. I came to Indore on December 3rd via an IndiGo flight. They had given me the boarding pass of another flight and told me that my belongings will arrive here with my previous flight but no information has been shared with me about my luggage. They have given me a property irregularity report. There is neither any contact nor any information about my belongings. There was a single check-in bag and it contained some cash as well," a passenger said.

Passengers Demand Refunds and Answers

Some passengers visited the airport to check updated flight schedules for their upcoming journeys, while others queued at the IndiGo counter seeking refunds for cancelled flights. "It is very ridiculous that they are asking us to stay for two days. Where shall we stay, who is going to pay the expenses of the hotel and all? They are not paying any expenses, simply just saying to stay for two days and we will move from here once the flight starts. They should refund the money," another passenger said.

Unsatisfactory Response Adds to Frustration

Many said they had not received any satisfactory explanation from the airline regarding delays, cancellations, or missing baggage, adding to their frustration. Passengers said the ongoing disruptions have severely impacted their travel plans, and they now await a prompt resolution from the airline. (ANI)