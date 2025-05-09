IndiGo has announced that all flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Rajkot have been cancelled until midnight on 10 May 2025.

IndiGo assured passengers that it will provide updates through official channels and is available to assist with changes to travel plans.

The update was posted on IndiGo's official X handle.





Meanwhile, Mumbai International Airport has issued a passenger advisory in light of the ongoing situation in the country. The airport remains operational; however, due to enhanced security protocols, passengers may experience longer wait times.

The airport recommends that passengers plan their travel to the airport and arrive early to accommodate for extra time required for security checks.

Passengers are encouraged to cooperate with security and airport personnel, follow Ahmedabad Airport's social media channels for accurate and timely information, and reach out to their airline for precise details. They are advised not to share unverified information. At Mumbai International Airport, the safety and convenience of passengers is the top-most priority.

Several airlines have issued advisories urging passengers to reach the airports three hours before flights depart.

Taking to social media X, Akasa Airlines in a post wrote "Travel Update: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, we request you to reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure, to ensure a seamless check-in and boarding experience.

Please ensure you carry valid government-approved photo identification documents for entry to the airport. In addition to your check-in baggage, only 1 handbag weighing upto 7 kgs will be permitted. As per regulatory guidelines, all passengers will be required to undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding.

To save time, we encourage you to check in online on http://akasaair.com or our mobile app. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to welcoming you aboard the Akasa experience."

Spicejet also issued an advisory on the same grounds.

"TravelUpdate: In light of enhanced security measures across all airports, passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to departure to ensure a smooth check-in and boarding process," the post on X read.

This comes in after the Pakistan army resorted to firing across the Line of Control (Loc) in Uri. Kupwara, Tangdhar and Karnah sectors of Jammu and Kashmuir, violating the ceasefire.

