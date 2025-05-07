A bomb threat was received against an IndiGo flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai. The flight landed safely and was thoroughly checked, but nothing suspicious was found.

Mumbai: A bomb threat was made against an IndiGo flight following Operation Sindoor. An anonymous phone call was made to the Mumbai airport, claiming a bomb was on board the IndiGo flight, according to police.

The anonymous call came in around noon today. Following the bomb threat against the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight, security measures were heightened, police said. After the flight landed in Mumbai, authorities conducted a thorough search but found nothing suspicious.

Upon landing in Mumbai, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay. All passengers were safely disembarked, and all protocols were followed, IndiGo stated. Meanwhile, amidst escalating India-Pakistan tensions, Air India has canceled flights from nine airports: Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot.