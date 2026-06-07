WB Minister Dilip Ghosh & US Consul General Kathy Giles-Diaz paid tribute to police killed in the 2002 American Centre attack. Ghosh hailed India-US ties in fighting terror, while Giles-Diaz remembered the officers' sacrifice to protect American ideals.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh, along with US Consul General in Kolkata Kathy Giles-Diaz, paid tribute to five West Bengal Police personnel who lost their lives in the 2002 terrorist attack on the American Centre in Kolkata.

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India committed to strengthening ties with US

Addressing the event, Ghosh reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening ties with the United States and emphasised the need for global cooperation in combating terrorism. "We remain committed to further strengthening the long-standing, friendly ties between India and the United States. Whenever our Prime Minister Modi has visited the US, he has received a warm welcome from the President and the American people, and together, we are fighting against terrorism. For the past 40-50 years, India has been a victim of terrorism. However, after Narendra Modi assumed power, terrorism was gradually eliminated," said Ghosh.

He further said that terrorism, in all its forms, remained one of the biggest challenges facing the world and called for a united international response to tackle the menace. "Whether it is Maoist extremism, Islamic terrorism, or any other form, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and Gujarat to Guwahati, the sounds of bombs and gunfire are no longer heard today...Terrorism is the biggest problem; therefore, the world must unite to fight against it. Terrorism is the greatest scourge upon humanity; where there is violence and terrorism, there is no development," he said.

Ghosh also said that countries which had once promoted terrorism were now among its biggest victims. Ironically, the very countries that promoted terrorism are now its biggest victims. Look at our neighbouring countries, terrorism is their biggest problem...The world has realised this today, and we are all fighting together. If major democracies like America and India stand united against it, other nations will follow us," added Ghosh.

US Consul General remembers bravery of fallen officers

Kathy Giles Diaz, Consul General at the US Consulate General in Kolkata, said, "Early in the morning of January 22nd, 2002, terrorists on motorcycles opened fire on the police officers guarding the American Centre. Years later, the mastermind of the attack said that he chose this place because it represented the ideas of America. "That morning, the Kolkata police stood in their way. Five men made the ultimate sacrifice, and we remember them. The attack changed the city, the American centre, and everyone who comes here. The American Centre is not just a building. It is an idea. It is a hope that we share for a better future. This is what these men died to protect: the future. Because of their bravery, we are still here...A few weeks ago, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Kolkata. Before he came, his advance team asked us an important question. Will he be safe? We answered unequivocally, yes. The police of this city have already given their lives to protect America and our ideals..." she said at the event in Kolkata.

Further, she said, "I think that the US-India security partnership is very strong. We share the goal of a free, open Indo-Pacific region, and we work closely on that. I think we saw the evidence of how strong our relationship is. We were honoured to host the US Secretary of State here in Kolkata, and we think that we will continue to have a very strong partnership." (ANI)