Amit Shah Hails Trade Deal's Benefits for MSMEs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday stated that the India-US trade agreement will boost MSMEs, global competitiveness among small industries, and increase employment opportunities. Taking it to X, the Home Minister said that the trade deal between the two nations will help secure new supply chains and enhance investment and Credit Flow. "India-US trade deal will give new strength to India's MSMEs. This will boost the Global competitiveness of small industries, increase employment, secure a place in new supply chains, and enhance investment and Credit Flow. Gratitude to PM Modi for this initiative that directly benefits the country's small entrepreneurs," Shah wrote on X.

In a separate post on X, Shah extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for securing the agreement. He stated that the deal will accelerate the Indian economy and propel it towards the goal of achieving "Viksit Bharat" by 2047. "Today, at the NDA parliamentary party meeting on the historic India-US trade deal, all MPs congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This agreement will open new doors of opportunities for every Indian. This deal, which will give a new momentum to our economy, will not only boost employment but will also prove to be a milestone in realising our resolve to make India a leader in every sector by 2047," he wrote.

PM Modi Highlights Tariff Reduction, Stronger Partnership

The trade deal with the United States comes within a week of India signing a landmark trade deal with the European Union. PM Modi on Monday said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" today and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said that when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. "President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi said. (ANI)