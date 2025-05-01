According to data compiled, over 2.5 million people visited BookMyShow to get concert tickets in Ahmedabad. Of the 2,20,000 attendees, 86% of the audience were not residents of the city.

Ahmedabad: A new report has confirmed the massive success of Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ concert in Ahmedabad, now being hailed as the largest stadium show of the 21st century. According to the report by EY-Parthenon, commissioned by BookMyShow, the concerts attracted over 2,20,000 attendees and had an economic impact of Rs 641 crore. This includes a direct boost of Rs 392 crore to the city’s economy, with significant spending on accommodation, transport, dining and retail. The event also contributed Rs 72 crore in Goods and Service Tax (GST) revenue to the Government of India.

“Tourism received a major boost, with the Ahmedabad Airport handling an unprecedented 138,000 travelers during the three-day window. Flights, trains and hotels operating at full capacity and hotel rates soared to historic highs, as the influx of tourists cemented Ahmedabad’s position as a premier entertainment destination,” the report noted.

According to data compiled, over 2.5 million people visited BookMyShow to get concert tickets in Ahmedabad. Of the 2,20,000 attendees, 86% of the audience were not residents of the city. Those who purchased tickets extended to more than 500 cities across the country. Ashish Hemrajani, BookMyShow CEO, said that choosing Ahmedabad for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour was driven by two key factors - unprecedented consumer demand and the city’s infrastructure.

“After three sold-out shows in Mumbai, the Narendra Modi Stadium allowed us to host over 1 lakh fans per night. The support from local authorities was instrumental and together, we worked towards addressing the challenges like preserving cricket pitches with specialised turf protectors. Decentralising live entertainment is the future and as more global artists include India in their tours, we are committed to making it happen,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The report also has a message from PM Modi, which highlights the growth of the concert economy. “In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy,” the message read.

According to the data, 79% of those who attended the concert were under the age of 35, and 35% of the audience came from non-metro cities. The report also detailed the partnership efforts between the Centre and BookMyShow in arranging the travel, accommodation and transportation among other things. It also highlighted the role of influencers, celebrities and media in boosting the success of the event.

Read the full report here.