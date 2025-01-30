'2.5 lakh audience, over 1.3 lakh tickets sold': Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert sets historic new records

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert on January 25-26, 2025, broke records with over 250,000 attendees and 130,000 tickets sold. The event highlighted Gujarat's global appeal, saw record metro ridership, and boosted the local economy. Coldplay’s Chris Martin also paid tribute to India and local cricket hero Jasprit Bumrah.

Ahmedabad made history on January 25-26, 2025, as it hosted India's largest-ever concert with the British band Coldplay, captivating a massive audience of over 250,000 people. The event, held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, saw 130,000 tickets sold, attracting music lovers from across the nation and beyond.

This extraordinary achievement was the result of seamless coordination between the Gujarat government, local authorities, and the concert organizers. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat government provided exceptional support in ensuring top-notch security, traffic management, and smooth transportation for attendees. The police and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation played key roles in managing the event successfully.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the concert, highlighting India’s growing live concert scene and its appeal to global artists. He remarked, "This event shows the massive scope for live concerts in India, attracting big artists from around the world. I expect both the state and private sector to focus on building the required infrastructure and skills."

The success of Coldplay's concert underscores Gujarat's position as a hub for international events, following its hosting of the G-20 Summit and the Cricket World Cup in 2023. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reaffirmed this, stating, "With world-class infrastructure, Gujarat continues to attract global events, and the Coldplay concert further solidifies our place as a premier destination for international gatherings."

The concert weekend also saw a record surge in metro ridership in Ahmedabad, with over 405,000 passengers using the metro, surpassing previous records set during major sports events. The metro generated Rs 66 lakh in revenue, exceeding the numbers seen during the 2023 Cricket World Cup and IPL.

Robust security measures ensured the safety of concertgoers, with over 1,800 police personnel deployed across the venue. Two dedicated control rooms and advanced CCTV systems were used to monitor the event, ensuring a safe environment. Additionally, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation managed cleanliness, clearing over 1,500 tons of waste in just 48 hours using 492 sanitation workers, 14 JCB machines, and 27 trucks.

The concert also boosted Ahmedabad’s local economy, with over 900 flights arriving at Ahmedabad International Airport, bringing in tourists who not only attended the concert but also explored the city's rich cultural offerings. This influx of visitors benefitted local businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and street vendors.



Coldplay's Chris Martin paid tribute to India by performing patriotic songs such as "Vande Mataram" and "Maa Tujhhe Salaam." He also dedicated a song to Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, jokingly commenting on Bumrah’s remarkable performance against England.

The grand finale of the concert was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, where Chris Martin expressed his gratitude and love for the vibrant crowd.



