'India has massive scope for live concerts': PM Modi cites Coldplay tour in push for economy (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the "fabulous pictures" of the Coldplay concerts organised in Ahmedabad and Mumbai and said India has a massive scope for live concerts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the "fabulous pictures" of the Coldplay concerts organised in Ahmedabad and Mumbai and said India has a massive scope for live concerts. The Prime Minister was addressing 'Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025' in Bhubaneswar.

PM Modi said he expected the state governments and the private sector to focus on infrastructure and skills to give a boost to the 'concert economy' sector.

"You must have seen fabulous pictures of Coldplay concert organised in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It shows that India has a massive scope for live concerts. Big artists from around the world are attracted towards India... I expect the state and the private sector to focus on needed infrastructure and skills," PM Modi said.

Also read: US first lady Melania Trump's official portrait released by White House; SEE pic

PM Modi said that the 'concert economy' sector was growing in the country and said the trend of live shows and concerts has increased in India for the past decade.

"Today, the concert economy sector is also growing in India. A country which has such a huge legacy of music, dance and storytelling, India is a huge consumer of concerts. There are many possibilities for the concert economy. The trend of live events and concerts has increased in the last 10 years," PM said.

Latest Videos