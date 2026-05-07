India successfully operationalises 101 auctioned mineral blocks since 2015, a milestone for reforms by the Ministry of Mines. The move boosts domestic mineral production and supports the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

India's mineral sector has achieved a landmark milestone with the successful operationalisation of 101 auctioned mineral blocks since the introduction of the auction regime in 2015, the release said.

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This significant achievement underscores the transformative impact of reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Mines in close coordination with State Governments, contributing towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Since the introduction of the auction regime in 2015, India has witnessed unprecedented progress in transparent and competitive mineral resource allocation, with a large number of mineral blocks auctioned across the country. Of these, 101 auctioned mineral blocks have already been operationalised, marking a major milestone in the effective implementation of mining reforms.

Notably, FY 2025-26 recorded the highest-ever annual performance under the auction regime, with 212 mineral blocks auctioned in a single financial year, reflecting the growing momentum, efficiency, and credibility of India's transparent mineral allocation framework.

Accelerating Production Through Reforms

The operationalisation of 101 blocks demonstrates the Ministry's sustained focus not only on auctioning mineral resources but also on ensuring their timely transition into production. Through continuous policy support, procedural streamlining, and active monitoring, the Ministry of Mines has worked closely with State Governments to expedite statutory clearances, facilitate approvals, and address implementation challenges.

This coordinated Centre-State approach has significantly expedited the transition of auctioned mineral blocks from allocation to production. These operationalised blocks are contributing meaningfully towards enhancing domestic mineral production, strengthening raw material security for core industries, reducing import dependence, and supporting overall economic growth.

State Contributions and Mineral Portfolio

Among the States, Odisha leads with 34 operationalised blocks, followed by Karnataka with 18 blocks and Gujarat with 11 blocks. Other contributing States include Madhya Pradesh (10), Rajasthan (8), Goa (6), Andhra Pradesh (5), Chhattisgarh (5), Maharashtra (3), and Assam (1). Notably, Assam operationalised its block within just nine months of issuance of the Letter of Intent (LoI), demonstrating administrative efficiency and effective coordination.

The operationalised blocks cover a diverse basket of minerals critical to industrial development. Iron Ore accounts for 47 blocks, followed by Limestone with 29 blocks. The portfolio also includes Bauxite, Manganese Ore, Chromite, and other associated minerals that support key sectors such as steel, cement, aluminium, and infrastructure.

The Ministry of Mines commends all State Governments for their proactive efforts, policy support, and administrative efficiency in bringing these auctioned blocks into operation. The successful operationalisation of 101 auctioned blocks since 2015 reflects the strengthening of India's mining governance framework and reaffirms the Government's commitment to a transparent, efficient, and sustainable mineral sector that ensures long-term resource security and contributes to the nation's economic development.