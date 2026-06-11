Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that India's economy has strengthened and is the world's fastest-growing, despite global challenges from the West Asia conflict. He also noted the NDA's gratitude for public trust on a milestone day.

India's Economic Resilience

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday highlighted that while the rest of the world is struggling amid the West Asia conflict, India has maintained and strengthened its economic growth rate over the last quarter.

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Speaking to ANI, Shekhawat said that India stands out as the world's fastest-growing economy with registered growth in the manufacturing sector and a positively maintained trade balance. "The West Asia crisis has undoubtedly impacted the entire world, given that the nations in that region are major global energy suppliers. While the rest of the world has been grappling with a challenging period marked by various crises and apprehensions, India has successfully maintained and strengthened its economic growth rate over the last quarter. India stands out as the world's fastest-growing economy. Alongside this, India's manufacturing sector has registered growth, our trade balance has shown positive indicators, and our foreign exchange reserves remain robust," he said.

NDA Celebrates Milestones

Speaking on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held on Wednesday regarding the 12-year milestone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shekhawat said that NDA leaders expressed gratitude to the people of the country for trusting the BJP-led NDA government. "Yesterday was undoubtedly a very important day for the NDA. All leaders of the NDA expressed gratitude to the people of the country that,, even in today's circumstances, the people have trusted us," he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Wednesday surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days. This momentous tenure has also witnessed the Bharatiya Janata Party transforming into the national political hegemon, consistently expanding its footprint to newer regions and attracting widespread support from myriad communities. (ANI)