Indian woman, stranded in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan for 3 years, finally returns home with daughter

In a story that could make a cinematic thriller, Indian woman Iqra Jamal and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter finally returned home on Wednesday after more than three years of confinement in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Indian woman, stranded in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan for 3 years, finally returns home with daughter shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 1:21 PM IST

 

In a story that could make a cinematic thriller, Indian woman Iqra Jamal and her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter finally returned home on Wednesday after more than three years of confinement in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Iqra, who is married to an Afghan national, had traveled to Afghanistan just before the Taliban’s dramatic resurgence in August 2021. As chaos unfolded with the militant group seizing control, she and her husband found themselves stranded, unable to board evacuation flights back to India.

Amidst the upheaval, Iqra discovered she was pregnant. Her plight first came to light in January 2022 when TOI reported her desperate situation—five months into her pregnancy, trapped in a country under a radical regime.

Also read: Tamil Nadu HORROR! Pregnant woman molested, thrown out of moving train for resisting rape

With dwindling financial resources and an uncertain future, Iqra gave birth to her daughter in Afghanistan. Her delivery was made possible only through the generosity of Indian citizens who responded to an urgent appeal by activist Rahul Kapoor, raising funds for the medical expenses.

"I have lived through immense fear, depression, and anxiety, especially in the early months of Taliban's return," Iqra recalls, encapsulating the harrowing ordeal she endured.

Also read: MP SHOCKER! 17-year-old held hostage, sexually exploited by HIV-positive man for 10 months

(Image for representational purposes only)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra dmn

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs ddr

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs

UP SHOCKER! Man sets wife on fire after throwing chilli powder in her eyes ddr

UP man gets life term 3 years after burning wife alive and chilli powder attack

FM Balagopal vs FM Sitharaman's 2025-26 Budget: A look at Kerala and India's ministers speech durations dmn

FM Balagopal vs FM Sitharaman's 2025-26 Budget: A look at Kerala and India's ministers speech durations

PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit, to open new Consulate in Marseille during France visit: Sources

PM Modi to co-chair AI Summit on Feb 11, open new Consulate in Marseille during France visit: Sources

Recent Stories

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra dmn

"More voters added in 5 months than in 5 years": Rahul Gandhi alleges voting irregularities in Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available in India: Check prices, colours and other details gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series now available in India: Check prices, colours and other details

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs ddr

BREAKING: Delhi LG recommends ACB probe into Kejriwal's claim of BJP offering Rs 15 crore to AAP MLAs

Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS) ATG

Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS)

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot? dmn

Several nations move to ban DeepSeek AI over potential data leaks, what's going on with Chinese AI chatbot?

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon