MP SHOCKER! 17-year-old held hostage, sexually exploited by HIV-positive man for 10 months

A 17-year-old girl who had disappeared from a wedding ceremony 10 months ago was allegedly sexually exploited by an HIV-positive man who moved her across different states.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 11:20 AM IST

A 17-year-old girl who had disappeared from a wedding ceremony 10 months ago was allegedly sexually exploited by an HIV-positive man who moved her across different states. According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the city crime branch rescued the girl from a locked room in Madhya Pradesh, where she had been held captive with controlled access to food.

On March 22, 2024, the girl had accompanied her parents to a marriage in Shahibaug. Around 8 pm that day, she went missing, following which her father filed a complaint with the police for kidnapping. Despite three months of rigorous investigation, the victim remained untraceable. Subsequently, the case was transferred to AHTU for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim's father also filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat high court, seeking urgent intervention, a statement from the crime branch said.

Following extensive investigation across multiple states and locations, AHTU cops tracked down the minor in Madhya Pradesh. The probe revealed that the accused initially held the victim in a rented room in Bareja, with his mother and brother allegedly helping him hiding her.

He kept her under strict confinement and even controlled her access to food, the probe revealed.

The accused allegedly moved the victim through various cities including Surat, Aurangabad, Beed, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Bilaspur.

The girl was finally located in Kotma, where the accused had rented a house with assistance from his extended family.

Cops said the accused sexually exploited six other girls in the past, who too will be counselled.

All the seven victims will undergo medical tests to ascertain if they are HIV-infected.

Meanwhile, the accused has been transferred to police custody, where the kidnapping case was registered.

