Tamil Nadu HORROR! Pregnant woman molested, thrown out of moving train for resisting rape

A four-month pregnant woman was allegedly molested and pushed out of a speeding train after she fought off her attacker in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Thursday night.

Feb 7, 2025

A four-month pregnant woman was allegedly molested and pushed out of a speeding train after she fought off her attacker in Tamil Nadu's Vellore on Thursday night. The crime unfolded aboard the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express.

According to the Jolarpet railway police, the victim, hailing from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, was traveling in the ladies' compartment when the accused identified as Hemaraj from K V Kuppam, illegally boarded the women's coach at Jolarpet railway station. Spotting the woman alone, he attempted to molest her.

The woman, however, resisted the assault and ran toward the restroom in a desperate bid to escape. The accused chased her down and pushed her out of the moving train.

The victim suffered fractures in both her upper and lower limbs due to the fall. Passersby who witnessed the horrific incident rushed to her aid and swiftly transported her to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Adukkamparai, Vellore.

Jolarpet police launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from Katpadi and Jolarpet railway stations. Subsequently, Hemaraj was arrested.

Probe revealed that the accused was a hardened criminal - recently released on bail after being jailed for murdering a woman from Chennai. He also has multiple pending cases against him and was previously booked under the Goondas Act in 2022.

