An Indian woman residing in Amsterdam shared a moving story about losing her keys during her cycle back home from class. After a desperate search retracing her route, she found them thoughtfully placed on a roadside pole by an unknown stranger, a small act of kindness that went viral.

An Indian woman residing in Amsterdam posted a moving story online about losing her keys during a typical journey and finding them later owing to the compassion of an unknown stranger.

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Apoorva, an Instagram user, created a video recounting the experience, using on-screen text and footage from her bike journey to describe how the situation transpired and how a tiny act of care helped her find her misplaced keys. According to her post, the issue started as she was returning home from class. The video showed her pedalling through quiet streets and walkways as she retraced her previous route, hoping to get a glimpse of the lost keys. However, after searching for some time, she began to lose hope.

“Yesterday I lost my entire set of keys on my way back home from my class. I wasn't sure if they fell out of my jacket pocket while cycling or if I dropped them at the train station parking lot when I unlocked my bike. I only realised they were missing after I reached my apartment when I needed them to open the building door. So I decided to cycle 3 km back to the station to retrace my route and try to find them.”

Determined to try everything, she changed the way she rode in an attempt to duplicate her previous journey.

“On my way back, I tried to follow the exact same route I took earlier. Normally you're supposed to cycle on the right side, but I rode on the left side of the path because that was the side I had used when coming home – hoping I might spot the keys. And yes, I even got scolded by a couple of cyclists for riding on the wrong side.”

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Despite spending nearly half an hour scouring down the road and surrounding the train station parking lot, she discovered nothing. Just when she was about to give up, something unexpected occurred.

“And then about 200 meters from the train station parking. This is how I found them.” In the video, the keys were seen securely wrapped around a roadside pole in plain sight, possibly placed there by someone who found them, so the owner could readily identify them if they returned seeking.

The experience clearly impacted her, and she thanked the unidentified stranger in her caption.

The story gained a whole lot of traction online, with several users praising the small but meaningful act of honesty.