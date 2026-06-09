Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launched a Rs 75.40 crore project to redevelop roads and upgrade the drainage network in the Wazirpur Industrial Area. The initiative aims to solve long-standing issues like waterlogging and improve civic infrastructure.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday laid the foundation stone for a road and drainage project worth Rs 75.40 crore in A Block of the Wazirpur Industrial Area.

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Under the project, around 5.77 kilometres of roads in the area will be redeveloped, while an 11.54 kilometre storm water drainage network will be constructed and upgraded, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The initiative is expected to help reduce waterlogging and improve basic infrastructure in the area.

The project will be executed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

Several dignitaries, including Wazirpur MLA Poonam Sharma, were present on the occasion.

Tackling Wazirpur's Long-Standing Civic Issues

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Wazirpur is one of Delhi's major industrial hubs, home to thousands of industries and commercial establishments. For a long time, the area has faced issues such as dilapidated roads, damaged drains, waterlogging and inadequate civic infrastructure.

Solution for Repeated Road Digging

The Chief Minister said the project is not limited to the construction of roads and drains. One of the biggest challenges in industrial areas today is the repeated cutting of roads and the disruption caused by different agencies carrying out separate works. Once the underground utility ducts are developed, there will be no need to repeatedly dig up roads for the maintenance and expansion of various services, resulting in savings of both time and resources, the CMO stated.

Modern Drainage System to Combat Waterlogging

She said that waterlogging during the monsoon poses a serious challenge for industries as well as local residents. The modern stormwater drainage system being developed under the project will improve rainwater discharge and provide a lasting solution to the problem.

Over Rs 200 Crore for Wazirpur Constituency

The Chief Minister said that more than Rs 200 crore has so far been sanctioned for various development works in the Wazirpur Assembly constituency.

Chhath Ghat Modernisation

Referring to the Chhath Ghat project, she said that a modern Chhath Ghat is being developed along the canal stretch from Inderlok Metro Station to Haiderpur at an estimated cost of around Rs 40 crore. Two important culverts in the area have also been included in the project, expanding both its scope and cost. She expressed confidence that devotees would be able to use a clean, grand and well-organised ghat during this year's Chhath festival, the CMO stated.

Atal Canteens and Healthcare Initiatives

CM Gupta further said that the Delhi government has set a target of establishing 100 Atal Canteens across the city, of which two have already been started in the Wazirpur Assembly constituency. These canteens are providing nutritious and sattvik meals for just Rs 5.

She also said that five Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established in the area to provide primary healthcare services, reducing people's dependence on large hospitals for minor ailments.

(ANI)