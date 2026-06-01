Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said power is a medium for public service. He asserted the BJP govt ended discrimination against South Haryana, ensuring balanced development, while inaugurating the new 'Namo Kamal' party office in Narnaul.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that for the Bharatiya Janata Party, power is not a means of enjoying authority but a medium of public service.

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He asserted that the present government has ended the discrimination faced by South Haryana under previous regimes and has ensured balanced development across the state by translating the vision of 'Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek' into reality.

Focus on Regional Development

The Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating BJP's newly constructed district office, 'Namo Kamal', in Narnaul. Earlier, he hoisted the party flag and participated in a havan ceremony. The programme was presided over by Haryana BJP President, Dr Archana Gupta.

Paying homage to the sacred land of Maharishi Chyawan, Saini said the region has a rich legacy of patriotism and sacrifice, having produced brave sons who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation.

Highlighting the development of Mahendragarh district, he said road connectivity in Narnaul and the adjoining areas is being significantly strengthened. Several key projects, including a logistics hub, are underway and are expected to generate new employment opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister also referred to efforts being made to address the region's long-standing water scarcity issues, according to a release. He said the government has worked to ensure that canal water reaches even the tail-end areas, providing relief to residents who had been facing water shortages for years.

Party Office: A Temple of Service and Aspirations

Congratulating BJP workers of Mahendragarh district on the establishment of the new district office, Saini said the inauguration of the organisational centre was a matter of pride and satisfaction.

He remarked that political party offices are not merely buildings made of bricks, cement and mortar, but centres of organisational strength, ideology and energy. For BJP workers, a party office is a temple of organisation and service from where the resolve to serve the nation is strengthened and efforts are made to ensure that development and welfare schemes reach the last person in society, he said.

Saini said district party offices should emerge as centres of public aspirations and expectations. Every farmer, youth, poor citizen and needy person visiting the office should feel assured that their concerns will be heard and sincere efforts made to resolve them, he added. (ANI)

BJP's Merit-Based Ideology and Growth

The Chief Minister said the BJP's organisational structure is fundamentally different from that of other political parties. While parties driven by dynastic politics often confine leadership opportunities to a select few, the BJP provides every ordinary worker the opportunity to rise to the highest positions through dedication, hard work and merit.

Describing this as one of the BJP's greatest strengths, Sh. Nayab Singh Saini said the party was founded in 1980 with the objective of building a strong, prosperous and powerful India. From Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the present leadership, the organisation has continued to expand and today, with more than 140 million members, has emerged as the world's largest democratic political party.

The Chief Minister said the BJP's rise from winning just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to becoming the country's largest political force reflects the tireless efforts of its workers and the trust reposed in it by the people.

He said India has witnessed unprecedented development and welfare-oriented governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership over the past 12 years.