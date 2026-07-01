The Southwest Monsoon has covered Himachal Pradesh, bringing widespread rain. The IMD has issued a 7-day heavy rainfall warning, advising residents and tourists to be alert for landslides, flash floods, and traffic disruptions across the state.

The Southwest Monsoon covered the entire state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, bringing widespread showers to Shimla, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall warning for the next seven days and advised residents and tourists to remain alert amid the possibility of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

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The monsoon showers drew tourists to the hill station despite dense fog reducing visibility at several locations. Visitors were seen enjoying the cool weather and rain, although some said the conditions had affected their travel plans. Speaking with ANI, Imran, a tourist from Chandigarh, said, "It's monsoon here and we are enjoying it a lot. We were supposed to travel further but couldn't because of the rain and dense fog. Still, the views are amazing. The weather is wonderful and even the children are enjoying themselves. Although the rain has affected our plans, the experience has been memorable."

Locals Hopeful but Cautious

Local residents, meanwhile, expressed hope that this year's monsoon would bring timely rainfall without causing the kind of damage witnessed in previous years. They said normal rainfall would benefit agriculture while emphasising the need to avoid loss of life and property. "It is good that the monsoon has arrived. We hope it remains timely and does not cause destruction like last year. If the rains continue normally, it will benefit everyone, especially poor people and farmers. We pray there is no loss of life or property this season," local resident Baburam said.

Another resident, Ratan Lal Gautam, said good rainfall was essential for agriculture but cautioned against activities that obstruct natural water channels. "We welcome the monsoon every year because it brings good rainfall for our crops and benefits farmers. We pray that the rains continue normally. However, excessive rainfall can become disastrous. People should avoid constructing houses close to rivers and natural streams because blocking water channels ultimately causes damage. We hope this year's monsoon remains safe for everyone." He told ANI.

IMD Weather Forecast

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, active monsoon conditions are expected to persist across Himachal Pradesh from July 1 to July 7 due to a seasonal trough extending from Punjab to the Bay of Bengal, supported by a fresh Western Disturbance and cyclonic circulation over Punjab. The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on July 2, 3, 5 and 6. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are also likely across many parts of the state, while high-altitude districts, including Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, may experience strong winds. The weather department has also forecast a drop of 3°C to 7°C in maximum temperatures and 2°C to 4°C in minimum temperatures over the next two days.

Safety Advisory Issued

Authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel to landslide-prone areas, stay away from rivers and seasonal streams, and follow traffic advisories issued by the local administration as active monsoon conditions continue across the state. (ANI)