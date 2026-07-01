A Pune police sub-inspector was suspended from duty after a viral video captured him misbehaving and knocking over items at the Flying Gypsy Cafe during a late-night patrol. The incident, which showed the officer using his baton to intimidate staff and customers, has sparked widespread public outrage and a debate on police accountability.

Pune police sub-inspector was suspended from his duty after he was caught on camera allegedly misbehaving with customers and staff at the Flying Gypsy Cafe on Shirole Road during a late-night patrol on June 6.

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In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a police sub-inspector, who was identified as Sandeep Sharma, was seen entering the premises of the cafe in the midnight hours while the establishment was preparing to close and used his baton to knock over coffee glasses and various items off the cafe counter.

The footage of the incident has become a major talking point online, drawing sharp criticism from both the public and local authorities over the police officer's high-handed conduct during his late-night patrol, raising questions about the professionalism expected of law enforcement officials.

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What Led to the Police Sub-Inspector’s Suspension?

During the late night, reportedly around 1:45 am, Sandeep Kadam and his colleague were seen entering Flying Gypsy Cafe, when the customers were still present, and the staff was in the process of winding down operations for the day.

According to the reports, the situation escalated when Sandeep used his service baton, as shown in the CCTV footage, to intimidate the staff as well as customers by aggressively knocking food items and glassware off the counter, while simultaneously using abusive language and demanding that they immediately clear out of the cafe.

His aggressive and intimidating behaviour towards the civilians was clearly captured on the CCTV, leading senior police officials to take swift disciplinary action. Following an internal review of the incident, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajesh Bansode issued an immediate suspension order against the officer, citing gross misconduct and unbecoming behaviour while on active duty.

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Amid the suspension of a Pune police sub–inspector, the City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has already issued detailed guidelines for hotels, restaurants, bars, and pubs across the city.

The rules require these establishments to follow the prescribed closing hours and clearly explain the legal procedure police officers must follow if any violations are found, stressing the need for lawful and professional enforcement.

Public Outrage Grows: Social Media Slams Officer’s ‘Power Trip’

The viral CCTV footage of Pune Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kadam’s high-handedness and his subsequent suspension from duty have sparked a debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens vehemently condemning the act.

Taking to their X handles, netizens condemned the police officer's conduct as an abuse of power, with many demanding stricter action than suspension, including dismissal from service. While some argued that cafes must follow prescribed closing hours, they stressed that law enforcement must act within legal limits and with professionalism.

Others called for compensation to the cafe for the damage caused and praised Pune Police for taking swift disciplinary action based on the CCTV evidence.

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The behaviour of the police officer during the late-night patrol has reignited concerns over police accountability and the misuse of authority. The incident has sparked wider public debate on ensuring that law enforcement officials uphold professionalism, exercise restraint, and follow due process while carrying out their duties.

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