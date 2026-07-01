A major political controversy has erupted over the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. UP CM Yogi Adityanath promises action, while opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal attack the BJP. An SIT probe is underway.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir donations embezzlement case has triggered a major political storm, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promising strict action against the "culprits", while Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched sharp attacks on the ruling BJP. As the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues its probe with police intensifying searches and arrests, leaders across the political spectrum have shared their opinions on the issue. The allegations of missing funds have become one of the biggest political flashpoints surrounding the Ram Mandir since its consecration.

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CM Yogi Vows Strict Action

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 613 crore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said no one would be allowed to interfere with the faith of Hindus and assured that the guilty would face consequences. "The people who are dividing you on caste lines are weakening you. Do not believe those who are trying to mislead you," Adityanath said. Taking potshots at Opposition parties, he added, "Those who protested against Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mathura-Vrindavan, the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, and even denied the existence of Lord Ram are now speaking about faith being played with. This is not playing with faith. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. We will not allow anyone to play with the faith of Hindus." The Chief Minister also criticised the SP and Congress, alleging that their governments ignored social reformers and religious figures while presiding over poor law and order.

Kejriwal, AAP Slam BJP Over 'Donation Thieves'

Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal mounted one of the strongest attacks on the BJP, alleging that the party had used Sanatan and Lord Ram for political power and money. "If you want the donation thieves to be punished, then the government must be changed. The present Central government and the present State government cannot ensure punishment," he said. Claiming that devotees were hurt by allegations, Kejriwal said, "Every Sanatani in the country is hurt and distressed. They have used Sanatan only for power and money." The former Delhi Chief Minister also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that despite repeatedly invoking the Ram Temple in speeches, he had not visited the shrine since its consecration. "Two-and-a-half years have passed since the consecration of the Shri Ram Temple. Amit Shah has mentioned the Ram Temple more than 42 times in speeches and interviews and sought votes in its name. He has time to seek votes in the name of Ram, but no time to visit the temple," Kejriwal said. Posing a series of questions to the Union Home Minister, he asked, "Why have you not visited the Ram Temple? Do you not feel like visiting the Ram Temple? Do you not need Lord Ram's blessings? Do you not consider Ram as God?" Kejriwal further claimed that the AAP was the country's "true Sanatani party", citing free pilgrimage schemes, temple construction initiatives in Punjab and devotional programs organised by the party.

SP Accuses BJP of Betraying Lord Ram

Joining the attack on the ruling party, SP president Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of betraying both Lord Ram and the Constitution. "The Bharatiya Janata Party is betraying Lord Ram. The first name of righteousness is Lord Shri Ram, and the second is the Constitution. BJP has betrayed both," he said. Invoking the concept of "Maryada", a central value associated with Lord Ram, Yadav alleged that the BJP's primary concern was protecting the flow of donations rather than preserving faith. Furthermore, SP national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav escalated the attack by alleging that the controversy involved a much larger financial scandal. "It is a Rs 20,000 crore scam with big names involved in it. People donated crores of rupees, gold and diamonds, but today no one knows what happened," he claimed. According to him, devotees had donated huge quantities of gold, silver, diamonds and other valuables, whose whereabouts should be transparently disclosed.

Other Opposition Leaders Weigh In

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also targeted the BJP, accusing it of combining politics and profiteering in the name of Lord Ram. "Crores of rupees were looted from the donation box. Where did it go? Who took it? The Bharatiya Janata Party has engaged in both politics and looting in the name of Ram," Raut said. Backing Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, who recently alleged he was stopped before visiting the temple, Raut said public representatives had every right to raise questions regarding the issue. CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby called for a probe supervised by a judicial authority, arguing that the revelations so far represented only a fraction of the alleged wrongdoing. "Now only the tip of the iceberg has come out; far greater corruption is happening. We want an inquiry overseen by a judicial officer so that the real culprits can be brought to book," he said.

BJP Leaders and Affiliates Respond

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said the alleged incident had hurt public sentiments and stressed that those responsible must be punished. "Whoever is guilty should be punished because this has hurt the sentiments of people. We believe Yogi ji has said that he will bring out the truth. People who have committed such acts at such places should be behind bars," he said. National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti expressed confidence in the investigation being conducted under Yogi Adityanath's leadership. "It is distressing because we have been associated with that movement for years. I have faith in CM Yogi. Whoever the conspirators are, they will not be spared," she said. Referring to the ongoing investigation, she added, "Eight people have been arrested so far. The SIT constituted by the Chief Minister is doing its job. Yogi Adityanath is an honest and diligent leader, and he will find the truth." Niranjan Jyoti also cautioned against implicating everyone associated with the temple administration, saying investigations should focus on those directly responsible for any lapses.

Delhi Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) president Kapil Khanna said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust should present the facts before the public and noted that the SIT's formation itself reflected seriousness in addressing the issue. "I believe it is up to the Trust to come forward, clarify the situation, and make the facts public," he said. Khanna stated that the SIT had already submitted a report and that actions based on its findings were underway. He expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the investigation. Responding to criticism from opposition leaders, Khanna accused them of politicising the issue. "These are the very people who used to question the existence of Lord Ram. Whenever such people raise questions, there is invariably a conspiracy behind it," he said. Khanna also recalled the VHP's historical role in the Ram Mandir movement, stating that the organisation had been entrusted by saints in 1984 to spearhead the campaign and had successfully fulfilled that responsibility.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar launched a blistering attack on the BJP, alleging that the controversy exposed contradictions in the party's claims of defending Hindu interests. "Those who loudly proclaim themselves as Hindus are, in reality, frauds and fake Hindus. They are the kind of Hindus who would steal from temples," he said. Sarkar further claimed that such controversies could politically damage the BJP among Hindu voters.

Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Official Reacts

Reacting to the issue, Prakash Gupta, Office incharge of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, told ANI, "My point is simple: the guilty must not go free, and no innocent person should be implicated. Some people are getting dragged into this who had absolutely no connection, yet the SIT is picking everyone up. Naturally, people will react. I know some individuals used to work there selflessly, but you know how it is, if you get caught in the middle of it, you end up being labelled a thief too." "Once an arrest is made, they have to be sent to jail. And when the court sets a date, a hearing must take place, whether it's a direct appearance or via video conferencing; the proceedings have to happen. Nowadays, video conferencing is common; they don't physically transport people if there are security concerns. The court handles it via conferencing," he added.

Investigation Widens, Trust Officials Resign

Meanwhile, the investigation has continued to widen. The SIT probing the alleged embezzlement has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its inquiry. Officials said the additional time would allow investigators to examine every angle of the case and ensure that no guilty person escapes scrutiny. On June 29, an Ayodhya court remanded all accused to 14-day judicial custody following a high-intensity investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving temple donations and offerings. The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25 regarding the alleged misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Temple. In a major development, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy. The Trust said it was "shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened" by the developments and reaffirmed its commitment to a fair investigation. Police have already recorded Champat Rai's statement, while statements from other senior trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, may be recorded if required during the investigation.

Families of Accused Deny Allegations

Furthermore, Ayodhya Police have intensified searches at the homes of several accused, including Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra and Karunesh Pandey. At Anukalp Mishra's residence, his grandmother Sita Devi defended him, saying, "Anukalp is my wonderful grandson. He never gossips or complains. He doesn't hang around, and he doesn't chew gutka or paan." Lavkush Mishra's grandmother, Girija Devi, also rejected the allegations. "My child was not like that. It is God's will. Let God decide. He would talk about good company and a righteous path," she said. Family members of accused Karunesh Pandey similarly denied wrongdoing. Prabha Shankar Pandey claimed there was nothing in Karunesh's lifestyle or financial condition that suggested involvement in a theft or financial scam, while another relative, Aditya Prakash Pandey, said he had seen no change in Karunesh's circumstances. Investigators had earlier visited the residence of another accused, Avinash Shukla. His brother, Abhishek Shukla, said that anyone found guilty should face punishment. "If he has committed any crime, he'll go to jail. Whoever has committed a crime will be punished," he said.

With arrests, resignations, raids and an expanding SIT investigation, the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case has evolved into a major political battle. While BJP leaders and Hindu organisations have emphasised faith in the investigation and demanded punishment for the guilty, opposition parties have accused the ruling establishment of betraying the trust of devotees. (ANI)