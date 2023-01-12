Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Miscreants pelt stones at Vande Bharat Express; breaks window in Visakhapatnam

    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Visakhapatnam Police said that unidentified persons pelted stones at a coach of the new Vande Bharat train at the railway yard, breaking a glass window.

    On January 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually flag off the high-speed express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

    The Railway Protection Force's preliminary investigation revealed that some children playing near the coach complex at Kancharapalem mischievously pelted stones at the train on Wednesday night resulting in the damage.

    The Visakhapatnam police have joined the RPF in investigating the incident. A rake of the Vande Bharat train arrived in Visakhapatnam from Chennai on Wednesday for maintenance checks.

    "Upon its arrival in Visakhapatnam, the rake was moved to the new coach complex at Kancharapalem, where the incident happened," police said.

    "While the glass of a window was fully shattered, another suffered a minor crack," they added. A local police officer said they were searching for the persons who committed the crime. Security has been stepped up in the area following the incident, he added.

    Earlier, Pothia police arrested as many as three minors for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express in Bihar. The Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

    Railway authorities identified the minors who threw stones at the train using CCTV footage. The stone-pelting incident on the Vande Bharat Express took place in Kishanganj district of Bihar.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
