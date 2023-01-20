Vande Bharat Express to soon have a sleeper version; Know routes, top speed and other details

Vande Bharat sleeper version: The sleeper version of the train will be designed to travel at a speed of 220 km per hour, officials have said, PTI reported. However, these aluminium-made sleeper version trains will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks.

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express operated by Indian Railways has gained popularity among rail travellers. Eight of these trains have already been launched, the most recent being the Vande Bharat between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

And now, according to authorities, the sleeper version of the train would be built to move at a speed of 220 kilometres per hour, according to PTI. However, these sleeper trains built of aluminium will go at a speed of 200 km/h on the tracks.

Shatabdi Express would gradually replace the chair-car Vande Bharat Express trains, while the sleeper variant will serve as a substitute for Rajdhani Express trains, they claimed.

Also Read | Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

The work would be authorised by the end of this month, according to the Railways, which has released a tender for 400 Vande Bharat trains. According to authorities, four significant domestic and foreign businesses have expressed interest in producing the film. The first 200 Vande Bharat trains, which are expected to run at a speed of 180 km/h, would have seating configurations similar to those of the Shatabdi Express.

However, because of the poor safety and security of railroad lines, their top speed will be 130 km/h. According to authorities, these trains would be composed of steel.

200 sleeper Vande Bharat trains built of aluminium would run in the second phase. They will go at a top speed of 200 km/h. An official added that for this, work is being done on the fence, signal system, bridges, and tracks of the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata trains.

Also Read | Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court

In addition, both railway sections are having anti-collision technological armour constructed at a cost of Rs. 1,800 crore. In the upcoming two years, 400 trains would be constructed at ICF in Chennai, Tamil Nadu; Latur, Maharashtra; and Sonepat, Haryana, according to authorities.

Currently, eight Vande Bharat Express trains are running on different routes in the country with the latest one being the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade