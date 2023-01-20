Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vande Bharat Express to soon have a sleeper version; Know routes, top speed and other details

    Vande Bharat sleeper version: The sleeper version of the train will be designed to travel at a speed of 220 km per hour, officials have said, PTI reported. However, these aluminium-made sleeper version trains will run at a speed of 200 km per hour on the tracks.

    Vande Bharat Express to soon have a sleeper version Know routes top speed and other details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express operated by Indian Railways has gained popularity among rail travellers. Eight of these trains have already been launched, the most recent being the Vande Bharat between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam.

    And now, according to authorities, the sleeper version of the train would be built to move at a speed of 220 kilometres per hour, according to PTI. However, these sleeper trains built of aluminium will go at a speed of 200 km/h on the tracks.

    Shatabdi Express would gradually replace the chair-car Vande Bharat Express trains, while the sleeper variant will serve as a substitute for Rajdhani Express trains, they claimed.

    Also Read | Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

    The work would be authorised by the end of this month, according to the Railways, which has released a tender for 400 Vande Bharat trains. According to authorities, four significant domestic and foreign businesses have expressed interest in producing the film. The first 200 Vande Bharat trains, which are expected to run at a speed of 180 km/h, would have seating configurations similar to those of the Shatabdi Express.

    However, because of the poor safety and security of railroad lines, their top speed will be 130 km/h. According to authorities, these trains would be composed of steel.

    200 sleeper Vande Bharat trains built of aluminium would run in the second phase. They will go at a top speed of 200 km/h. An official added that for this, work is being done on the fence, signal system, bridges, and tracks of the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata trains.

    Also Read | Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court

    In addition, both railway sections are having anti-collision technological armour constructed at a cost of Rs. 1,800 crore. In the upcoming two years, 400 trains would be constructed at ICF in Chennai, Tamil Nadu; Latur, Maharashtra; and Sonepat, Haryana, according to authorities.

    Currently, eight Vande Bharat Express trains are running on different routes in the country with the latest one being the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express connecting Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

    Also Read | Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months AJR

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court - adt

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Meet Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, the officer who will lead Navy contingent at Republic Day 2023 parade

    Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed Wrestlers write letter to PT Usha against WFI chief AJR

    'Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed': Wrestlers write letter to PT Usha against WFI chief

    Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

    Republic Day 2023: Indian Navy tableau to showcase Make in India and 'Nari Shakti'

    Recent Stories

    football English premier league EPL 2022-23: We are far away from the team that we were - Pep Guardiola on Manchester City despite Tottenham Hotspur success-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'We are far away from the team that we were' - Guardiola on City despite Tottenham success

    Monalisa Akshara Singh to Amrapali Dubey- List of Bhojpuri actresses and their education qualifications RBA

    Monalisa, Akshara Singh to Amrapali Dubey- List of Bhojpuri actresses and their education qualifications

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months AJR

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court - adt

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court

    Opinion Union Budget 2023 policies needed for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    What India Needs: Budget for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon