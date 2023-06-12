Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details

Earlier, the United World Wrestling sent a warning to hold the WFI elections within the 45-day deadline or face suspension. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) too has been made aware of the development.

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday (June 12) announced that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be held on July 4 and appointed Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal Kumar, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court as returning officer to conduct the elections.

In March this year, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, has completed three tenures (12 years) in office. Earlier, the WFI had announced election date on May 7 but the Sports Ministry declared it "null and void" and appointed a two-member ad hoc committee to run the affairs of WFI and conduct fresh elections within 45-days.

"The IOA has to take steps forward to conduct the elections of the WFI Executive Committee and are pleased to appoint you as Returning Officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one Assistant Returning Officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," said IOA joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey in a letter to Justice (Retd) Kumar.

"Elections are required to be conducted in the Special General Meeting of the WFI called on 4th July 2023 and the Schedule of Election will be required to be drawn accordingly," Chaubey said.

The protesting wrestlers led by Olympic and Commonwealth Gams medallists such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, started the agitation early in the year as they staged a protest at the famous Jantar Mantar in the national capital of New Delhi.

Following the government assurances, the protest was stopped, but the disillusioned wrestlers resumed the protest when the Police denied filing an FIR against Brij Bhushan, who allegedly misused the power of his position to harass seven women wrestlers.