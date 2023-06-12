Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details

    Earlier, the United World Wrestling sent a warning to hold the WFI elections within the 45-day deadline or face suspension. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) too has been made aware of the development.

    Indian Olympic Association announces WFI elections to be held on July 4; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    The Indian Olympic Association on Monday (June 12) announced that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections will be held on July 4 and appointed Justice (Retd) Mahesh Mittal Kumar, former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court as returning officer to conduct the elections.

    In March this year, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing charges of sexual harassment by India's top wrestlers, has completed three tenures (12 years) in office. Earlier, the WFI had announced election date on May 7 but the Sports Ministry declared it "null and void" and appointed a two-member ad hoc committee to run the affairs of WFI and conduct fresh elections within 45-days.

    Kurukshetra: Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details

    "The IOA has to take steps forward to conduct the elections of the WFI Executive Committee and are pleased to appoint you as Returning Officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You may consider appointing one Assistant Returning Officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," said IOA joint secretary and acting CEO Kalyan Chaubey in a letter to Justice (Retd) Kumar.

    "Elections are required to be conducted in the Special General Meeting of the WFI called on 4th July 2023 and the Schedule of Election will be required to be drawn accordingly," Chaubey said.

    The protesting wrestlers led by Olympic and Commonwealth Gams medallists such as Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, started the agitation early in the year as they staged a protest at the famous Jantar Mantar in the national capital of New Delhi.

    Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

    Following the government assurances, the protest was stopped, but the disillusioned wrestlers resumed the protest when the Police denied filing an FIR against Brij Bhushan, who allegedly misused the power of his position to harass seven women wrestlers.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala anr

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala

    Kurukshetra Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details AJR

    Kurukshetra: Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details

    Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway AJR

    Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 722 12 June 2023 live updates prize money, winning ticket numbers

    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 722 12 June 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Case against Asianet News reporter: CPI-M General Secy Sitaram Yechury goes silent over Kerala govt's action anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: CPI-M General Secy Sitaram Yechury goes silent over Kerala govt's action

    Recent Stories

    Poha to Aloo Paratha-7 best Indian breakfast ideas msw

    Poha to Aloo Paratha-7 best Indian breakfast ideas

    CoWIN data leaked Telegram bot made phone number Aadhaar and other details public Report gcw

    CoWIN data leaked! Telegram bot made phone number, Aadhaar and other details public: Report

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala anr

    CGST officer held while taking bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Kerala

    Kurukshetra Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details AJR

    Kurukshetra: Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details

    Kairan Quazi Meet 14 year old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer gcw

    Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon