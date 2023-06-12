Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

Police officials reportedly suspect that the BJP leader was killed in a planned manner and her body was dumped by the side of the national highway. An investigation into the incident is underway. More details are awaited.

In a shocking incident, the body of a female BJP leader was found on Sunday (June 11) dumped near National Highway 17 at Salpara in Krishnai under Goalpara district, Assam. The body was identified as Goalpara district BJP secretary Jonali Nath.

Police officials reportedly suspect that the BJP leader was killed in a planned manner and her body was dumped by the side of the national highway. An investigation into the incident is underway. More details are awaited.

WATCH | Dutch YouTuber harassed by local shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Chor Bazaar

Party colleagues took to social media and expressed condolence over the Jonali Nath's demise. The spokesperson for Assam BJP, Jury Sharma Bordoloi said Nath was known for her 'unwavering commitment and tireless efforts".

In a tweet, Sharma said, "We are filled with sorrow, yet we remain hopeful that a thorough investigation will be conducted to shed light on the circumstances surrounding her untimely demise."

Assam Minister Bimal Borah also expressed "deep anguish" upon the "tragic demise" of Jonali Nath. Borah further promised that "the individuals responsible for this atrocious act will face the consequences and justice will be served".

Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi to hold review meeting at 1 PM today; check details

According to police, her family members said she had left for Islampur around 4:30pm on Sunday for some personal work. At around 7pm when her husband tried to call, the phone was not reachable. The family members later informed the police about it and her body was found around 12am.