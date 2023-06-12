Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kurukshetra: Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details

    Today's protest has come after farmers alleged that police used lathis and water canons in protest to disperse the crowd, an action that the police said was taken following the Punjab and Haryana High Court directive on Tuesday asking to clear the highway for the free flow of traffic.

    Kurukshetra Farmers block highway to Delhi as protest over MSP escalates; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 4:18 PM IST

    The Kisan Mahapanchayat on Monday (June 12) announced a complete blockage of the national highway, days after the lathi charge and alleged use of force to scatter protesting farmers off NH-44 in Kurukshetra.

    It is reportedly said that the farmers have already left for a huge protest at National Highway 44 and are gathering on streets in large numbers for the Kisan Mahapanchayat. Visuals that surfaced on social media showed that farmers and their supporters from Punjab and Haryana coming out on streets in large numbers on their tractors.

    Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

    The call for protest comes after farmers alleged that police used lathis and water canons in protest to disperse the crowd, an action that the police said was taken following the Punjab and Haryana High Court directive on Tuesday asking to clear the highway for the free flow of traffic.

    While the police justified their crackdown by citing the court order, the court specifically stated that the administration should exercise maximum restraint and resort to the use of force only as a last resort to disperse the gathered "mob".

    Last week, for over six hours, the farmers blocked the crucial Delhi-Chandigarh national highway in front of the Shaheed Udham Singh memorial over demands for government procurement of sunflower seeds at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

    WATCH | Dutch YouTuber harassed by local shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Chor Bazaar

    Meanwhile, ace wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is also protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment was also present at the maha panchayat and extended support to the farmer.

    Speaking to reporters, Punia said, "We have come here to support the farmers. Even we come from farming families. We will stand with the farmers who are standing on the roads. We have supported farmers even during the farmers' protest and we will keep supporting them."

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway AJR

    Assam: BJP leader Jonali Nath killed, body dumped near highway in Goalpara; investigation underway

    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 722 12 June 2023 live updates prize money, winning ticket numbers

    Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 722 12 June 2023: Check winning ticket numbers, prize money

    Case against Asianet News reporter: CPI-M General Secy Sitaram Yechury goes silent over Kerala govt's action anr

    Case against Asianet News reporter: CPI-M General Secy Sitaram Yechury goes silent over Kerala govt's action

    PM Modi's US visit: Red carpet welcome will hurt Rahul Gandhi and Soros gang

    PM Modi's US visit: Red carpet welcome will hurt Rahul and 'Soros gang'

    WATCH Dutch YouTuber harassed by local shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Chor Bazaar AJR

    WATCH | Dutch YouTuber harassed by local shopkeeper in Bengaluru's Chor Bazaar

    Recent Stories

    Kairan Quazi Meet 14 year old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer gcw

    Kairan Quazi: Meet 14-year-old boy hired by Elon Musk to join SpaceX as an engineer

    Mahindra Thar gets MASSIVE discount after Maruti Jimny launch check details gcw

    Mahindra Thar gets MASSIVE discount after Maruti Jimny launch

    7 Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage adc

    7 Bollywood divas who got pregnant before marriage

    Dragon Ball to Naruto- 7 most popular Anime of all time MSW

    Dragon Ball to Naruto- 7 most popular Anime of all time

    Krishna Bhatt-Vedang Sarda wedding reception: Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others attend starry event vma

    Krishna Bhatt-Vedang Sarda wedding reception: Avika Gor, Aftab Shivdasani and others attend starry event

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon