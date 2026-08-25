The Indian Navy will commission 'Nipun', its second indigenous Diving Support Vessel, on August 31, 2026, in Mumbai. The vessel, built by HSL, will enhance deep-sea diving, underwater support, and submarine rescue capabilities.

The Indian Navy is set to commission 'Nipun', the second Diving Support Vessel (DSV) of the Nistar-Class, on 31 Aug 2026 at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. The induction of the specialised vessel will mark an important addition to the Navy's deep-sea diving and underwater support capabilities and herald the beginning of a new chapter in the ship's journey from construction to operational service.

Indigenously designed and constructed by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, Nipun represents a significant milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence shipbuilding. The vessel was delivered to the Indian Navy on 30 Jul 2026, following completion of an extensive programme of outfitting and trials.

A Major Stride in Shipbuilding

The Spokesperson of the Indian Navy praised 'Nipun', noting that it represents a major stride in India's shipbuilding journey. "Bridging the surface and the seabed with resolute capability. #Nipun, the second of the #IndianNavy's two indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessels, is set to be commissioned on #31Aug 26. Indigenously designed and built under the @makeinindia initiative, the specialised vessel represents a major stride in India's shipbuilding journey and will strengthen the #IndianNavy's ability to support complex operations beneath the waves," it said. https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2092196927467360658

Advanced Capabilities and Features

Notably, the Nipun is a purpose-built platform designed to support a wide spectrum of diving and underwater operations. The ship is equipped with modern diving systems and underwater intervention capabilities, enabling sustained support to divers operating in demanding conditions at sea. It will also augment the Indian Navy's capability to support submarine rescue operations.

The ship incorporates modern systems for navigation, platform management and precise station keeping, complemented by specialised facilities for diving, underwater intervention and medical support. These capabilities enable Nipun to function as an integrated platform for complex operations beneath the surface.

Boosting Maritime Strength

The forthcoming commissioning of Nipun will further strengthen the Indian Navy's ability to undertake specialised diving and underwater missions across India's maritime areas of interest. The induction of this indigenously built platform also reflects the growing capability of the country's shipbuilding ecosystem to deliver technologically advanced and specialised vessels in support of the Navy's operational requirements.