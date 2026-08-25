Brother of deceased IIT Delhi student Rishikesh Kumar accuses the administration of insensitivity towards his mental health issues. Following student protests, IIT has set up an inquiry committee and plans to enhance student support systems.

Family Alleges Institutional Insensitivity

Following the tragic loss of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar, his brother Abhishek Kumar has levelled serious allegations against the institute's administration, accusing them of severe insensitivity and mistreatment during Rishikesh's mental health crisis. Speaking to ANI over a phone call, Abhishek detailed the emotional sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

He revealed that securing a seat at the prestigious institution was the culmination of years of hard work for Rishikesh, though the dream quickly turned into a struggle. "IIT was not a college for him but a dream. He struggled so much to get into IIT," Abhishek shared.

However, Rishikesh was carrying deep personal grief alongside academic pressure. Following the loss of his father a few years ago, his mental health began to deteriorate significantly. "My brother was very close to my father, who died in 2020 and he was heartbroken and fell into depression," Abhishek explained, noting that his brother's mental health struggles were well-established and severe, leading to previous warning signs: "My brother attempted suicide twice before taking the step."

Despite these clear indicators of psychological distress, Abhishek claimed that the campus administration offered no meaningful support or compassion, instead reacting with hostility. "The institute treated my brother very badly," he alleged. "He had mental health issues. And the administration was not at all considerate. They were very rude to him."

Abhishek further revealed that the insensitive behaviour extended to their family when they sought help or intervention. Expressing deep anguish over how the staff interacted with his mother, he recalled, "They insulted my mother also, saying 'we look after 2000 students at a time and you cannot handle one student'."

Holding the institution accountable for failing to safeguard a vulnerable student despite clear warning signs, the family is demanding strict institutional oversight and punitive measures against those involved. "We want action against teachers who are responsible for this," Abhishek urged before delivering a poignant closing plea: "We send our kids to study, not to return as dead bodies."

IIT Delhi Forms Inquiry Committee

Meanwhile, IIT Delhi sources told ANI that the institute has constituted a five-member External Inquiry Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the death of the 31-year-old MSc Physics student, Rishikesh Kumar. The development comes a day after hundreds of students gathered on the IIT Delhi campus and held a sit-in protest, demanding an inquiry into Kumar's death and raising concerns over existing student support systems.

Committee Composition and Mandate

The committee comprises former Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar (an IIT Delhi alumnus and current Vice-Chancellor of Sports University Haryana); Professor Pratap Sharma, Head of the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS New Delhi; two student representatives; and the IIT Delhi Registrar, who will serve as the secretary and convener.

According to an email sent by IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee to students early Tuesday morning (a copy of which was reviewed by ANI), the committee will speak to relevant students and faculty members, examine the functioning of the concerned administrative offices, review existing protocols and processes, and make recommendations. The institute has requested the committee submit its report within two weeks.

"We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Rishikesh Kumar, our MSc Physics student," Banerjee stated in the email. The institute noted that the decision to constitute the external committee was taken following discussions with a large group of students and student representatives.

Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at IIT Delhi. Police reported that no suicide note was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Institute Announces Additional Support Measures

The institute also announced measures to support Kumar's family, including the reimbursement of medical expenses and financial assistance from its benevolent fund.

"Additionally, we will also create a separate fund with voluntary contributions from faculty, students, and staff to help the family," the email read.

Besides the inquiry, IIT Delhi announced plans to appoint an external Ombudsperson to address grievances that are not resolved through the institute's internal systems. The details of this proposed mechanism will be finalised in consultation with student representatives.

Furthermore, the institute outlined plans to introduce an additional support system involving faculty and student mentors for students requiring extra parental support.

These announcements follow a series of meetings between the institute administration and students on Monday, which included discussions at Dogra Hall, the Lecture Hall Complex, the Senate Room, and the Main Building, according to the Director's email.

The institute affirmed that it will work toward improving its support systems and enhancing overall student well-being on campus.

(ANI)