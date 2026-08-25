The UP Government is fast-tracking a 30-year-old suit over Nazul land in Gonda, where an illegal school was built. Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal is ensuring effective state representation for the case's expeditious disposal.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has stepped up efforts to ensure the expeditious and effective prosecution of a nearly 30-year-old civil suit concerning government Nazul land in Gonda. The land is recorded as government Nazul land and is reserved for construction of the Commissioner's office building.

According to the Commissioner's report placed before the Allahabad High Court, an illegal school building has been constructed on the land, while the dispute over its occupation has remained pending before the civil court since 1997.

Commissioner Takes Action

After taking charge as Commissioner of Devi Patan Mandal on April 21, 2026, Durga Shakti Nagpal learnt about the long-pending dispute during a public hearing. She thereafter directed the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Nagar Palika officials, revenue authorities and government counsel to closely monitor the matter and ensure effective representation on behalf of the State.

Details of the Dispute

In her statement, Nagpal said the matter had been pending since around 1997 and concerned "extremely valuable government Nazul land". She said the available records showed that since 2008, a purported lease over the land had been shown on the basis of an ordinary piece of paper, without any legal document, despite the land being government property and having been recorded in the government's name after cancellation of the lease in 1985. She further said that a private school was being operated on the land.

According to Nagpal, after she came to know about the old dispute, her objective was confined to protecting government land and ensuring effective representation of the government in the pending litigation. The Commissioner also sought updates on the progress of the proceedings and approached the District Judge for expeditious disposal of the case. The record states that she requested the District Judge on July 15 and again on August 3, 2026, to take steps towards early disposal. The suit was subsequently transferred by the District Judge from the concerned court to another court of equivalent jurisdiction, where the proceedings are continuing.

Commissioner Clarifies Conduct

Nagpal also clarified the circumstances surrounding her telephone conversation with the presiding officer of the concerned court. She said that when information could not be obtained regarding when the officer would return from leave or whether the leave would be extended, she called only to ascertain when she was expected to return. She maintained that there was no discussion during the call regarding the merits of the case, any order or decision, or the case number or name. She also pointed out that the presiding officer's letter does not state that the Commissioner discussed the case by its name or number.

Nagpal further said that the reference in the letter to her having "27 years of service" was factually incorrect, as her service is approximately 16 years. She also pointed out that after messages were sent to her seeking a conversation, the presiding officer herself returned the call.

The Commissioner said she fully respects the independence of the judiciary and its dignity. She maintained that her intention was only to ascertain the administrative status of a government-land dispute pending for nearly three decades and to ensure effective representation of the State's interests.

Administration's Stance on Litigation

The administration's position is that its efforts are directed towards the protection of government property and the proper prosecution of the long-pending litigation, while the adjudication of the dispute remains entirely within the domain of the competent court. The final determination of the rights of the parties and the status of the land will therefore be governed by the judicial proceedings. (ANI)