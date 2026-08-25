HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu hit out at the BJP for its walkout from the Assembly, accusing them of doing 'politics without an issue' and staging protests to allegedly protect and hide corruption and scams from their previous tenure.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Tuesday hit out at the BJP over its walkout from the Assembly on the fourth day of the Monsoon Session, accusing the opposition of "doing politics without an issue" and staging protests to allegedly protect and hide corruption and scams.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Sukhu said the opposition had been given adequate opportunity to raise the issue of employment during Question Hour and that the matter was discussed for around half an hour before BJP legislators walked out. "During Question Hour, there was a discussion on employment for about half an hour. After that, the BJP legislature party walked out," Sukhu said, adding that the Speaker had given the opposition ample opportunity to ask questions and participate in the discussion.

BJP 'protesting to hide scams': Sukhu

The Chief Minister said the government was ready to respond to every issue raised by the opposition and questioned the demand for repeatedly asking additional questions after a detailed discussion had already taken place. He alleged that the BJP had no issue left and was resorting to protests so as to protect and conceal alleged scams. "The corrupt have no other idea. They are protesting to save and hide scams," Sukhu said, while criticising the opposition's conduct in the House.

White Paper on previous BJP regime

On the government's proposed White Paper and allegations of corruption during the previous BJP regime, Sukhu said the decisions taken by the earlier government were being examined and that the White Paper Committee would bring the facts before the public after completing its work. He said the government's demand for a White Paper was aimed at placing the relevant facts and findings before the people for discussion.

Changes to Sahara Scheme

Sukhu also referred to the Sahara Scheme, saying it had earlier been administered by the Health Department but had now been transferred to the Anganwadi system. He said the scheme would now benefit eligible families through Anganwadi workers and helpers.

'Ready to answer all questions'

The Chief Minister maintained that decisions taken by the government were being made strictly in accordance with rules and procedures. Sukhu said important issues, including health and employment, were still scheduled to come up for discussion during the ongoing Assembly session. He asserted that the ruling side was prepared to answer questions from the opposition and would not shy away from responding to any issue. (ANI)