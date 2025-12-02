India is set to commission SSBN Aridhaman, strengthening sea-based nuclear deterrence with longer-range missiles amid rising tensions with China. It will boost India’s second-strike capability.

New Delhi: India will soon be commissioning its third nuclear ballistic submarine (SSBN) Aridhaman soon, Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi announced two days ahead of Navy Day 2025 celebrations.

“Indigenous nuclear ballistic submarine INS Aridhaman would be commissioned very soon,” Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi told reporters.

Her induction would further strengthening the country’s sea-based nuclear deterrent.

In 2024, the Strategic Forces Command had commissioned the second SSBN — INS Arighaat at Visakhapatnam.

Aridhaman: Larger and More Lethal Than Its Predecessors

SSBN Aridhaman is said to be larger than its predecessors — INS Arihant and INS Arighaat, allowing it to carry more long-range nuclear-tipped missiles.

SSBN Arighaat can carry K-4 missiles with an extended range of 3,000 km. It must be noted that INS Arihant, which has K-15 missiles, has a range of 750-km.

An official said she would play a credible strategic deterrent role amid ongoing military tensions with China.

Strengthening India’s ‘No First Use’ Nuclear Doctrine

It should be mentioned that the development of India's SSBN fleet is part of a broader strategic vision that emphasizes a "No First Use" (NFU) nuclear doctrine.

India's nuclear doctrine emphasizes a posture of credible minimum deterrence, relying on a survivable second-strike capability.

SSBNs, capable of remaining submerged for extended periods, provide a secure and stealthy platform for second-strike capabilities, deterring potential first strikes.

How India’s SSBN Fleet Compares With China and the US

As of now, China has six Jin-class SSBNs with 10,000-km range JL-3 missiles and six nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs), while the US has 14 Ohio-class SSBNs and 53 SSNs.