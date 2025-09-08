A 26-year-old security guard, Kapil, from Haryana, India, was shot dead in California, United States, after confronting a man urinating publicly. Kapil had entered the US via the "donkey route" in 2022.

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Jind district was shot dead in California, US, after he objected to a man urinating in public on Saturday. The victim, Kapil, son of Ishwar from Barah Kalan village, was working as a security guard when he confronted an individual urinating outside the premises he was guarding. The accused pulled out a gun and shot him dead on the spot, village sarpanch Suresh Kumar Gautam told TOI.

Entered via ‘donkey route’

Kapil was the only son of his farming family. Determined to build a better life, he had taken the perilous “donkey route” in 2022, through the dense jungles of Panama and scaling the dangerous Mexico border wall to enter the US. The journey, which cost his family nearly Rs 45 lakh, led to his arrest, but he was later released through legal proceedings and had since managed to settle in America.

Kapil is survived by two sisters, one of whom is married.

“The entire village is standing with the family, but they are deeply broken in this time of grief,” sarpanch Gautam said. He further added that the bereaved family plans to meet the deputy commissioner, urging the government to ensure that Kapil’s mortal remains are brought back to India. “We hope for the govt's full support,” he said.