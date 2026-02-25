Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the Union Government for focusing on renaming Kerala to 'Keralam' while neglecting to provide key projects like an AIIMS. He noted 'Keralam' is already the Malayalam name, questioning the move's significance.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday criticised the Union Government over the renaming of Kerala to 'Keralam', stating that it has not given an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), development projects or any new institutions to Kerala, but rather has focused on the renaming of the state. He highlighted that Kerala already translates to 'Keralam' in Malayalam, raising questions on the need to rename the state.

"It has already been 'Keralam' in Malayalam. So now, a Malayalam word is coming into English. I don't know what difference it makes. The Govt has not given us an AIIMS, has not given us any new institutions...they have given us no projects in the Union Budget. But when it comes to a name change, they are willing to authorise it. That is what is happening between our Govt at the Centre and Govt in the State..." he said.

Union Cabinet Approves Proposal

Earlier on Tuesday, the Union Cabinet gave its approval to the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam. Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill will be sent to the state assembly for its approval. The decision comes ahead of the assembly polls in the state, slated for the first half of this year.

Legislative Process Outlined

"After approval of the Union Cabinet, the President of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India," Vaishnaw said.

After receipt of the views of the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala, the Centre will take further action, and the recommendation of the President will be obtained for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, for the alteration of the name of the state of 'Kerala' as 'Keralam' in Parliament.

The Legislative Assembly of Kerala passed a resolution in June 2024 to alter the name of the state of "Kerala" to "Keralam".