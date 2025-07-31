The flight was forced to make an emergency landing after Nayak allegedly shouted bomb threats and political slogans mid-air, sparking fear among passengers.

A terrifying mid-air drama unfolded on an EasyJet flight from London Luton to Glasgow on Sunday morning, after a man identified as Abhay Nayak triggered panic by shouting bomb threats and politically charged slogans, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency landing.

According to eyewitnesses, Nayak emerged abruptly from the aircraft’s lavatory shouting “Allahu Akbar,” and claimed to be in possession of a bomb. Passengers were left horrified as he shouted to “send a message” to US President Donald Trump, who was coincidentally in Scotland at the time.

Nayak shouted “death to America” and “death to Trump”, prompting immediate action from fellow passengers who bravely restrained him mid-flight. The intense moment was captured on video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, showing Nayak pinned down in the aisle while flight attendants inspected his belongings for any sign of danger.

Authorities arrested Nayak after the emergency landing, and investigations are underway to determine his motives.

Who Is Abhay Nayak?

Abhay Nayak, a 41-year-old man from Luton was arrested after causing a major scare on an EasyJet flight mid-air.

According to a report by the New York Post, a witness claimed Nayak had documents showing he was an Indian national with refugee status.

The plane landed safely at Glasgow Airport at around 8:20 am, where it was taken to a remote area. Police boarded the aircraft and took Nayak into custody.

He appeared in Paisley Sheriff Court the following day but did not enter a plea, according to BBC.

Nayak has been charged with assault and endangering the safety of an aircraft under the UK’s air navigation laws.

No explosives were found on board. Nayak remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court again next week