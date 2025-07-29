An Indian man was physically assaulted by a Dublin teenager during a bus journey in Ireland. The CCTV footage of the attack went viral on social media.

Racially motivated attacks against Indians residing abroad remain a growing concern, with numerous troubling incidents reported in recent times. One such incident occurred recently in Dublin, Ireland, where a teenage local assaulted an Indian man on a public bus.

Assault During Bus Journey

According to reports, the assault happened during a routine bus journey in Dublin. CCTV footage that circulated on social media—though later taken down—showed a masked teenager violently attacking an Indian passenger without any apparent provocation. The victim's father was reportedly seated nearby, and a young woman also appeared to be accompanying the victim. The footage depicted the assailant striking the Indian man repeatedly in the head and face. Despite the brutality of the attack, the victim did not respond or retaliate verbally, and eventually, he and the woman with him attempted to leave the bus to escape further harm.

Another Brutal Assault

In another alarming incident from Dublin, a group of teenagers viciously assaulted an Indian man, leaving him in a critical condition. The attackers reportedly stripped the victim naked and subjected him to a severe beating. The situation was only deescalated when a woman passing by intervened, possibly saving the man's life.

These repeated incidents have heightened anxiety among Indians living in Ireland and other countries.