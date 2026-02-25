Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala launched a new party flag, vowing to follow the path of Anna, MGR, and Jayalalithaa. Attacking EPS for betrayal, she said a new Dravidian party for the poor will be launched ahead of the 2026 TN polls.

"I have 39 years of political experience. I waited nine years until this moment. This moment belongs to us. From the branch-level cadres to all my party members living across Tamil Nadu, everyone has the right to this flag. That is why we will continue on the path shown by Anna, MGR, and Jayalalithaa. This flag will be one that gives courage to the poor and the downtrodden," she said. The AIADMK Flag on her vehicle was replaced with the new party flag announced by her.

Sasikala Attacks EPS, Announces New Party

Earlier, while addressing a public meeting in Ramanathapuram to commemorate former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 78th birth anniversary, Sasikala launched a scathing attack on her former colleague and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of betrayal and claiming the party had declined under his leadership. Sasikala, who was once the AIADMK's Acting General Secretary and a close aide to former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, was expelled from the party after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case. "If I continue to remain silent as I have for the past nine years, it would amount to a betrayal of the people of Tamil Nadu. Therefore, for the sake of the people of Tamil Nadu and our party cadres, we are going to launch a new party. For the people of Tamil Nadu and for our cadres, we are going to usher in a new era. We are starting a new party, a new Dravidian party that will follow the path of Perarignar Anna, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. It will function as a party for the poor and common people and will uproot enemies and traitors," she said.

New Party Flag Unveiled

AIADMK expelled leader and Jayalalitha's close aide introduced her party flag with Black white and Red colours with images of Anna, MGR and Jayalalitha. "For now, I am only introducing the party flag. I have not yet announced the party's name. I will announce it soon. There will be no change in this decision," she added.

Political Implications for 2026 Polls

With the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly set to go to the polls in the first half of 2026, Sasikala's announcement signals a fresh political move aimed at reclaiming space in the Dravidian political landscape. The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the incumbent MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. (ANI)