A counter-terrorism mock drill simulating a terrorist attack was held at Reliance Refinery in Jamnagar. The exercise, involving NSG, Chetak Commandos and CISF, tested the coordinated response of multiple security and emergency services.

The mock drill began on February 23 at 7:40 pm, when Reliance Refinery informed the Jamnagar District Control Room about "a simulated terrorist attack".

Coordinated Emergency Response

District administration teams, along with Chetak Commandos, CISF, the Quick Response Team (QRT) Jamnagar and the National Security Guard (NSG), swiftly reached the spot near RV Gate and initiated "relief and rescue operations", according to a release. Emergency services, including 108 ambulances, fire brigades, health department teams, police personnel and disaster management units, were immediately deployed. The "injured" were provided first aid and shifted to nearby hospitals, while residents from surrounding areas were moved to designated shelters.

Joint Counter-Terrorism Operation

Under the guidance of the state government, a joint operation was conducted by the NSG, Chetak Commandos, CISF, Quick Response Team, Jamnagar, district administration and special counter-terrorism teams. The entire area was cordoned off and a thorough search operation was carried out. "Suspects" were identified and investigated as part of the exercise, the release said.

Simulated Attack Scenario and Outcome

The scenario involved "four terrorists attacking" the refinery premises and taking "ten hostages". "Nine hostages were rescued safely, while one was declared dead" in the simulation exercise. All four terrorists were "neutralised during the operation"and two commandos "laid down their lives".

Drill's Objective and Conclusion

The exercise concluded at 3:19 pm, the release said. The main aim of the mock drill was to test coordination, rapid response and disaster management capabilities. The NSG team showed "strategic operations and the entire area was later declared as safe". The mock drill was conducted by NSG in coordination with Jamnagar district administration. (ANI)