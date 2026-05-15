French police have put out a strange but serious warning for drivers. They're saying animals can get drunk by eating naturally fermented fruits. They even shared a video of a deer that looks completely tipsy, asking people to drive carefully to avoid accidents.

A bizarre warning from French police has gone viral after authorities cautioned motorists about animals that may get “drunk” from eating naturally fermented fruits. The alert was issued by the Gendarmerie de Saône-et-Loire in central-eastern France, where officials urged drivers to stay extra careful near forests and rural roads.

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To explain the unusual phenomenon, police shared a video showing a deer stumbling around a field, spinning in circles, jumping unpredictably, and repeatedly losing balance. According to authorities, such behaviour can occur during spring when fallen fruits and certain plants begin fermenting naturally.

Experts say the sugar in rotting fruits breaks down into ethanol, creating a natural alcohol-like substance. Animals that consume large quantities of these fermented fruits can become temporarily intoxicated and behave abnormally.

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Police warned that such animals could suddenly wander onto roads and potentially cause accidents, especially during nighttime driving. Sharing the clip online, officials jokingly wrote, “Not all road users are drunk. But some animals are.”

The video has since gone viral on social media, leaving many users shocked and amused by the idea of wildlife getting intoxicated naturally. Authorities have advised drivers to remain alert while travelling through forested regions, as unpredictable animal behaviour could pose serious risks on the road.

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