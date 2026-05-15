A video is doing the rounds on social media, and it's pretty scary. It shows a gang with weapons holding a truck driver at swordpoint and stealing diesel in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, which happened on the Patan Bypass, has raised serious questions about safety and law and order.

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A shocking video has gone viral from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. It shows a gang of armed men robbing diesel from a truck after holding the driver at swordpoint. Reports say the incident took place on the Patan Bypass in Jabalpur. The robbers were reportedly carrying swords and even guns. This happened last Wednesday.

Diesel Stolen at Swordpoint

The viral video shows several young men with weapons walking around the truck. It starts with two goods trucks parked on the road at night. Suddenly, a man holding a sword comes from the other side of the road. He walks up to one of the parked trucks and seems to be talking to the driver. Soon after, a car pulls up and stops in front of the trucks. You can see people taking out large blue cans from the car's boot. A little later, they put the cans back into the car. What's really shocking is that all this time, you can see many other vehicles passing by on the same road.

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Netizens Worried

Once the video went viral, many people on social media expressed their shock and concern about safety and law and order. Social media users pointed out that such attacks are creating a lot of fear, especially with the possibility of a fuel shortage looming due to the Iran conflict. It's worth noting that this video surfaced right after the Prime Minister urged people to switch to work-from-home, avoid foreign travel, and cut down on buying gold, keeping a potential fuel crisis in mind.