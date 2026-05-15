The J&K cabinet approved augmenting the Zainakote Grid Sub Station to 780 MVA and upgrading transmission lines, costing a total of Rs 93.13 crore, to enhance power infrastructure and ensure a reliable electricity supply in Srinagar.

Power Infrastructure Boost for Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir cabinet has approved augmentation of the Grid Sub Station at Zainakote from 450 Megavolt-Ampere (MVA) to 780 MVA at a cost of Rs 67.66 crore, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Friday. The cabinet has also given a go-ahead to the upgradation of the 132 KV Pampore-Rawalpora and Rawalpora-Bemina transmission lines at a cost of Rs 25.47 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A statement from the Jammu and Kashmir CMO read, "The Council of Ministers, chaired by the Chief Minister, has approved augmentation of the Grid Sub Station at Zainakote from 450 MVA to 780 MVA at a cost of Rs 67.66 crore, along with upgradation of the 132 KV Pampore-Rawalpora and Rawalpora-Bemina transmission lines at an estimated cost of Rs 25.47 crore." "These projects are aimed at significantly strengthening power infrastructure in Srinagar and adjoining areas by enhancing transmission capacity, minimising outages, and ensuring a more reliable and efficient electricity supply for consumers," the CMO stated.

New Solid Waste Management Project

The Council of Ministers has also accorded approval for the establishment of an 800 TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) Project at Achan, Srinagar, at an estimated cost of Rs 361 crore.

Hazratbal Hospital Project Approved

Among the cabinet decisions was also the completion of the Sub-District Hospital in Hazratbal by granting relaxation in the buffer zone restrictions under the Srinagar Master Plan, 2035. "The Council of Ministers, under the Chairmanship of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, has approved the upgradation/completion of Sub-District Hospital, Hazratbal, by granting relaxation in the buffer zone restrictions under the Srinagar Master Plan, 2035. The decision has been taken to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure better delivery of healthcare services in the interest of improved patient care," a statement by the CMO stated.

Earlier on Monday, CM Omar Abdullah laid the foundation stone for the restoration of the historic Mughal-era Malshahi Masjid. (ANI)