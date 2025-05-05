Kishan Kumar Singh, a 21-year-old Indian student living in Ohio, was arrested in North Carolina for posing as a federal agent to scam a 78-year-old woman. He faces felony charges and is held on a $1 million bond.

North Carolina: A 21-year-old Indian student, Kishan Kumar Singh, has been arrested in the United States for allegedly impersonating a federal agent in a scheme to defraud a 78-year-old woman in North Carolina. Singh, who had been living in the Cincinnati, Ohio area on a student visa since 2024, now faces serious felony charges.

According to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), Singh contacted the elderly woman through a series of phone calls, during which he and others allegedly posed as law enforcement officials, including deputies and federal agents. The victim was falsely informed that her bank accounts were compromised and that her name was linked to criminal activity elsewhere in the country.

Authorities say Singh and his accomplices coerced the woman into withdrawing a large sum of money for “safekeeping”. The scam took a dramatic turn when Singh personally arrived at the woman’s residence to collect the money, posing as a federal agent.

Deputies arrested Singh on the spot. He was booked into the Guilford County Detention Center and is currently being held on a $1 million bond. He faces multiple felony charges, including Attempted Obtaining Property by False Pretenses and Exploitation of an Elder Adult.

In an official statement, Sheriff Danny H. Rogers said, “Our deputies acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect and prevent further victimisation of the elderly community. We urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

The case highlights a concerning trend of scammers targeting vulnerable seniors through sophisticated impersonation tactics. Investigations are ongoing, and authorities have not ruled out the possibility of additional suspects being involved in the scheme.